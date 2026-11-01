Yemen Replaces Governors in 2 Houthi-Contested Provinces
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Sunday named new governors for al-Bayda and al-Jawf, two provinces split between government forces and the Houthis, as fighting over strategic ground continues.
Two separate decrees set out the changes, according to the government-run version of the country’s state news agency. Maj. Gen. Hussein al-Ajji Ali al-Awadhi was appointed governor of al-Bayda in central Yemen. Maj. Gen. Amin Ali al-Akimi was named governor of al-Jawf in the north and commander of its military axis, the agency reported.
Al-Awadhi succeeds Nasser al-Sawadi in al-Bayda. Al-Akimi takes over al-Jawf from al-Awadhi, who previously held the post.
The reshuffle lands amid a tangled military picture in both provinces, where government troops and Houthi fighters are still clashing over key positions. The Houthis hold most of al-Bayda, while al-Jawf is divided between the two sides.
Both provinces carry heavy strategic weight. Al-Bayda sits at the center of Yemen and touches eight other provinces, four in the north and four in the south. Al-Jawf shares a land border with Saudi Arabia and lies close to the Houthi-held provinces of Saada, Amran and Sanaa. It also borders Marib and Hadhramaut, both under government control.
Government forces have been pressing Operation “Dawn of Yemen” since Oct. 5, aiming to restore state institutions from Houthi control and retake the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between the two sides flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and uprooting more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports. The surge broke a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as combat and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Two separate decrees set out the changes, according to the government-run version of the country’s state news agency. Maj. Gen. Hussein al-Ajji Ali al-Awadhi was appointed governor of al-Bayda in central Yemen. Maj. Gen. Amin Ali al-Akimi was named governor of al-Jawf in the north and commander of its military axis, the agency reported.
Al-Awadhi succeeds Nasser al-Sawadi in al-Bayda. Al-Akimi takes over al-Jawf from al-Awadhi, who previously held the post.
The reshuffle lands amid a tangled military picture in both provinces, where government troops and Houthi fighters are still clashing over key positions. The Houthis hold most of al-Bayda, while al-Jawf is divided between the two sides.
Both provinces carry heavy strategic weight. Al-Bayda sits at the center of Yemen and touches eight other provinces, four in the north and four in the south. Al-Jawf shares a land border with Saudi Arabia and lies close to the Houthi-held provinces of Saada, Amran and Sanaa. It also borders Marib and Hadhramaut, both under government control.
Government forces have been pressing Operation “Dawn of Yemen” since Oct. 5, aiming to restore state institutions from Houthi control and retake the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between the two sides flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and uprooting more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports. The surge broke a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as combat and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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