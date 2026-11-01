Golden State Valkyries Claim First WNBA Championship After Game Seven Win
(MENAFN) The Golden State Valkyries captured their first Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) title on Saturday, defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the Finals to secure the championship in only their second season.
French international Gabby Williams delivered a standout performance, scoring 30 points at Chase Center in San Francisco to lead Golden State to a 4-3 series victory.
Williams produced 28 points after halftime, including a decisive three-pointer with just over two minutes left that gave the Valkyries a lead they would not surrender.
Atlanta held a 30-24 advantage at the break, but Golden State mounted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring its opponents 21-14 to move ahead by a narrow margin entering the final period.
Kiah Stokes added 13 rebounds for the champions, while Veronica Burton converted two crucial free throws late in the game to secure the result.
The decisive matchup marked the first Game 7 in WNBA Finals history. The championship series adopted a best-of-seven format in 2025.
Golden State, which entered the league in 2025, secured its first championship in its second year of competition, while Atlanta missed the opportunity to claim its maiden WNBA title.
French international Gabby Williams delivered a standout performance, scoring 30 points at Chase Center in San Francisco to lead Golden State to a 4-3 series victory.
Williams produced 28 points after halftime, including a decisive three-pointer with just over two minutes left that gave the Valkyries a lead they would not surrender.
Atlanta held a 30-24 advantage at the break, but Golden State mounted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring its opponents 21-14 to move ahead by a narrow margin entering the final period.
Kiah Stokes added 13 rebounds for the champions, while Veronica Burton converted two crucial free throws late in the game to secure the result.
The decisive matchup marked the first Game 7 in WNBA Finals history. The championship series adopted a best-of-seven format in 2025.
Golden State, which entered the league in 2025, secured its first championship in its second year of competition, while Atlanta missed the opportunity to claim its maiden WNBA title.
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