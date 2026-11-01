King Charles To Attend Antigua And Barbuda's Independence Parade

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 1 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- British King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Antigua and Barbuda's 45th annual independence parade and meet cricketing legends during their first full day in the country on Sunday, reported PA Media/dpa.

The event is the centrepiece of the celebrations, bringing together military and uniformed units for a ceremonial march that showcases national pride.

Charles and Camilla will also meet leading individuals recognised for their service to the country across public life from culture, sport and education to community service.

The royal couple will view the parade's closing ceremonial sequence before greeting students and four legendary knights of West Indies cricket – Sir Viv Richards, Sir Richie Richardson, Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Curtly Ambrose.

The event will be staged at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where the king will hold separate audiences with Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the country's governor-general, Sir Rodney Williams, Charles' official representative.

Charles is on the last-leg of a nine-day visit to the Caribbean and on Tuesday will open a Commonwealth leaders' summit being hosted by Antigua.

The king will speak about the issue of slavery with“unflinching honesty” and“sincere sorrow” in a speech to open the meeting but is not expected to offer an apology.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has increased interest after Prime Minister Andy Burnham offered Commonwealth nations the opportunity to discuss a slavery apology from Britain.

Charles will end his day by tossing a coin to decide which team will bat or bowl first in the Commonwealth Cricket Celebration game.

The Heads of Government T5 exhibition match will see Caribbean leaders, captained by Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, compete against heads of government from the wider Commonwealth, led by Kenya's President William Ruto.

The king will also meet cricketing legends Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Curtly Ambrose, as well as former England cricket captain David Gower, who is the honorary manager of the Wider Commonwealth Cricket Team, and chat with Sir Richie Richardson, the referee of the exhibition match.

--NNN-dpa