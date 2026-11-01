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At Least 60 Protesters Injured In Clashes Across France

At Least 60 Protesters Injured In Clashes Across France


Date: 2026-11-01 08:05:07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least 60 protesters have been injured in clashes and unrest during demonstrations in several French cities.

The Le Figaro newspaper reported the figures, citing emergency medical services.

According to the information, four of the injured demonstrators are in serious condition. No further details have been provided about the circumstances in which they were hurt.

The same document also records injuries to 18 law enforcement officers. However, the newspaper did not clarify whether these figures were final.

According to the Marseille Police Prefecture, 19 police officers were injured in the city alone while dealing with unrest and preventing looting.

Meanwhile, in Paris, several gendarmes sustained serious burns after aggressive protesters threw pyrotechnic devices containing incendiary substances at them.

Image: Abdul Saboor / Reuters

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