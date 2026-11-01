AED 1 Million Worth of Prizes Up for Grabs This Festival of Lights in Dubai

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 October 2026: Festival of Lights in Dubai is bringing even more excitement to the city’s shopping destinations, with four festive promotions putting cars and gold up for grabs. Shoppers can win a JAECOO J8 SUV at City Centre Deira, a JETOUR T1 Comfort at BurJuman, two SOUEAST cars at participating malls or 1kg of gold at more than 150 jewellery stores across Dubai

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Festival of Lights marks Diwali with a citywide programme of retail offers, cultural experiences, entertainment and dining. The giveaways add another highlight to this year’s celebrations, with draws taking place at BurJuman, City Centre Deira and participating community malls across the city.

Shop, Scan and Win Two SOUEAST Cars

This Festival of Lights, a shopping trip at a neighbourhood mall could end with a brand-new car. Through the Shop Scan and Win two 2 Soueast Cars promotion, shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at participating malls can scan the campaign QR code, upload their receipt and complete a digital entry for the chance to win one of two SOUEAST vehicles: an S06 Comfort or an S08 Luxury. Running until 12 November 2026, the promotion turns everyday purchases, from groceries and gifts to festive outfits, into an opportunity to win.

Duration: Now until 12 November 2026

Where: Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, Al Ghurair Centre, Bay Avenue, Al Khail Gate, New West Zone Al Khail, New West Zone Mizhar 1, New West Zone Mizhar 2, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta and Reef Mall.

How to enter: Spend AED 200 or more at a participating mall

Prize: Two SOUEAST cars

For more information and the list of participating malls, visit



Shop, Celebrate & Win a JETOUR T1 at BurJuman

Adding to the festive celebrations, BurJuman is giving shoppers the chance to win a brand-new JETOUR T1 Comfort. The vehicle, valued at AED 114,000, is the prize in a draw open to shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at the mall in a single day.

Duration: Now until 12 November 2026

Where: BurJuman, Dubai

How to enter: Spend AED 300 or more in a single day at BurJuman

Prize: A brand-new JETOUR T1 Comfort valued at AED 114,000

For more information, visit



Shop & Win a JAECOO J8 SUV at City Centre Deira

A Diwali shopping trip at City Centre Deira could come with the chance to win a brand-new JAECOO J8 SUV. Running until 8 November 2026, the promotion gives shoppers an opportunity to turn their purchases into entries for the prize draw.

To take part, shoppers need to spend AED 300 or more at the mall, either in a single transaction or across multiple receipts from the same day. Eligible receipts can be scanned through the SHARE app, or shoppers can pay using SHAREPay. Every AED 300 in eligible spending earns one e-coupon for the draw. Terms and conditions apply.

Duration: Now until 8 November 2026 (draw on 17 November 2026)

Where: City Centre Deira, Dubai

How to enter: Spend AED 300 or more, then scan eligible receipts through the SHARE app or pay using SHAREPay

Prize: A JAECOO J8 SUV

For more information, visit



Diwali Gold Rush

Dubai’s jewellers add a golden twist to the season with Diwali Gold Rush, a citywide raffle promotion at more than 150 participating jewellery stores. Shoppers who spend AED 1,500 on jewellery receive a raffle entry for a chance to win a share of 1kg of gold, including five 100g Dhanteras prizes and a 500g grand prize.

Participating jewellers are also offering selected deals, including discounts, gifts with purchase and and special making-charge offers, making Dhanteras shopping a chance to save as well as to strike gold. Terms and conditions apply.



Duration: Now until 12 November 2026

Where: More than 150 participating jewellery stores across Dubai

How to enter: Spend AED 1,500 on jewellery at a participating store to receive a raffle entry

Prizes: A share of 1kg of gold, including five Dhanteras prizes of 100g each and a grand prize of 500g

For more information, visit



As the city marks Diwali with a mix of retail offers, cultural experiences and entertainment, Festival of Lights in Dubai adds another exciting opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate the festival of Light across Dubai. Full details on the festival are available at

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