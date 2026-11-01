Dubai Home Festival Marks World Cities Day with a Closing Weekend of Unmissable Offers, Events and Prizes

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2026: The eighth edition of Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2026 enters its final weekend, with a strong line-up of home-shopping offers running until 1 November. Built around the theme ‘MAKE DUBAI HOME’, the weekend will celebrate the homes, neighbourhoods, people, communities and the everyday experiences that shape life in Dubai.

The finale also coincides with World Cities Day, observed on 31 October, providing an opportunity to recognise the role cities play in creating inclusive, connected and liveable communities.

INDEX is supporting this wider ambition as DHF’s Industry and Design Partner, helping strengthen connections between Dubai’s retail and design communities. The partnership brings the interiors industry’s expertise and ideas into the wider ‘MAKE DUBAI HOME’ story, recognising the role that design, local businesses and the spaces people create play in shaping life in the city.

The festival closes by celebrating life in Dubai, with residents, creators, and partners sharing the stories, places, and people that make living in the city special, while retailers, malls and partners showcase some of their strongest festival offers.

What’s On This Weekend

As part of DHF’s ‘MAKE DUBAI HOME’ theme, Russian Design Forum 5 on 30 October explores the role of design in shaping the homes and spaces that make up Dubai’s evolving communities. Held from 10 am to 7 pm at TODA – Theatre of Digital Art, Madinat Jumeirah, the forum brings together more than 300 architects, interior designers, developers, suppliers and international design brands for keynotes, panel discussions, brand presentations and networking. Discussions will cover creative vision, technology, professional identity and the legal aspects of interior design practice in Dubai.

Dubai’s diverse food culture and communities take centre stage at Alserkal Avenue on 31 October and 1 November for What The Food, where the people who grow, cook, film, and create around food all come together in one place. Visitors can learn from chefs in masterclasses, roll up their sleeves in a hands-on potsticker workshop with Chef Kelvin Cheung, walk through art installations, watch film screenings and sit down to festival menus created specially for the weekend, with a keynote from Aline Kamakian. It is the kind of weekend that explains why so many people choose to make Dubai home: the creativity, culture, food and communities all within a few streets.

The final weekend of Build Your Home in Dubai at Dubai Festival Plaza adds another opportunity for residents to explore ideas and options for their homes as DHF brings its retail and design offer to a close. Running until 1 November, the activation brings together home and lifestyle retailers, design experts and interactive experiences, with hands-on workshops, expert talks, live demonstrations and personalisation activities. Residents can discover practical home solutions, pick up fresh ideas for their interiors and explore ways to make their living spaces more functional and personal, with activities designed to engage the whole family.

The Final Weekend of Offers

For anyone who has been waiting to shop home essentials, the closing weekend is the last chance to save. Chattels & More offers 40% off everything (seasonal products excluded) from 29 October to 1 November. United Furniture has discounts of up to 80% across its showrooms from 30 October to 1 November, on top of its festival-wide savings of 30% to 70%.

The final weekend of the DHF Sales Season marks the finale, with home-shopping offers ranging from 25% to 75% off across Dubai on furniture, furnishings, home accessories, décor, appliances and electronics. Participating retailers include LEGO, OC Home, Homes Box, BLU, Galeries Lafayette, Babycare, Samsung, SAPSA, H&M Home, Martha Stewart, Lakeland, Urban Outfitters, DKNY, Eros Store, E City, Jackys and Sharaf DG, among many others. Shoppers can also find everyday essentials at Géant, Lulu Hypermarket and Aswaaq, along with bundle deals, gifts with purchase, loyalty rewards and other promotions at participating retailers.

Electronic retailers are also offering savings on appliances, televisions and audio products. Emax continues its Biggest Home Festival, bringing together retail offers and in-store experiences, with 24-hour delivery on selected top-selling appliances and TVs, and live coffee machine demonstrations at City Centre Mirdif.

E City is offering deals across laptops, smartphones, home appliances, small appliances and accessories, with free gifts on selected electronics, exchange offers and bank card discounts. Students can benefit from complimentary device health checks, while exclusive offers are available for students and teachers, including 10% off selected ASUS laptops. Samsung promotions include E City gift vouchers worth up to AED 1,000, additional trade-in discounts of up to AED 500 and discounts on selected Galaxy watches and device cases. Lenovo laptop purchases also qualify for cashback of up to 8% and free gifts worth up to AED 1,500.

Sharaf DG is offering savings across home appliances, TVs and audio products, including instant discounts of up to AED 1,000 and free gifts on qualifying purchases. Shoppers can also benefit from exchange offers on smartphones, televisions and appliances, loyalty discounts for eligible members, and a 25% discount on an audio product when purchased with a TV on the same invoice. Additional savings are available on selected products and through participating bank cards, both in-store and online.

Meanwhile, shoppers can enjoy more value on their home purchases with Danube Home’s Shop for Free offer, which gives customers a AED 500 discount coupon for every AED 500 spent. With more than 10,000 options across furniture, outdoor and garden, sanitaryware, tiles, home furnishings, décor and houseware, there is plenty to explore, from everyday home essentials to larger home updates.

Families can also enter Mamas & Papas’ Win Your Dream Nursery until 1 November. Shoppers who spend AED 1,500 in-store at its Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, and City Centre Mirdif branches are in with a chance of winning a dream nursery, and they receive a complimentary one-to-one shopping experience at the Dubai Mall flagship. Terms and conditions apply.

Homes R Us is offering an AED 250,000 cash prize – the biggest of the season – through its Shop & Win campaign, run in partnership with Dream Dubai. Until 31 October, every purchase at any Homes R Us store or online earns one entry into the draw. In store, shoppers receive a Shop & Win voucher with a unique QR code to register their entry and online customers are sent a unique entry link by email and WhatsApp.

Homegrown furniture brand Custom No.9 is hosting its first sample sale in years on 30–31 October, in collaboration with Heveya. The two-day event offers discounts of up to 80% on ex-display pieces, prototypes and one-off designs. Around 146 furniture pieces designed in Dubai will be on sale, alongside accessories, Heveya bedding, ceramics by local makers Cole and Cinder and Sloo Studio, and art by Design K.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Crate & Barrel’s complimentary Design Desk, which offers personalised interior design guidance to help bring their ideas to life. The service includes one-to-one consultations with professional designers, 3D room visualisations, space planning, curated mood boards, furniture recommendations and styling advice, with the option to incorporate existing furniture and décor into refreshed interiors.

Last Chance to Win

The closing weekend is also the final opportunity to enter the festival’s two home makeover raffle draws. Through Shop, Scan & Win a Home Makeover, shoppers who spend AED 500 or more at participating retailers can scan the QR code on official DHF materials and upload their receipt to enter a draw for a home makeover worth AED 200,000, with entries closing on 1 November.

Eligible residents can also still register for the First-Time Home Buyer Programme before the festival ends. Those who register for the first time between now and 1 November are automatically entered into a draw for a home makeover worth AED 100,000 from Prize Partner Chattels & More, with no purchase required.

Dubai Home Festival 2026 is supported by the Key Sponsor, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza) and Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates).

For the latest festival updates and participating offers, visit and follow on Instagram and TikTok.



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