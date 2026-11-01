Drone Technologies And Countermeasures To Develop In Parallel In Coming Years Defense Company CEO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Taras Bublyk, CEO of Ukrainian defense-tech company UNWAVE, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Drones are becoming increasingly sophisticated. At the same time, electronic warfare systems will become smarter. Therefore, in the coming years, drone technologies and countermeasures will develop in parallel, constantly adapting to each other,” Bublyk said.

He sees technological progress in both the improvement of existing technologies and the potential use of emerging technologies to counter drones, including laser systems, electromagnetic pulses and other solutions. The main challenge will be the economic viability of such solutions, since even the most expensive equipment can be destroyed quickly in wartime. Therefore, effective and scalable means of both destruction and protection will remain a priority in the near future.

Bublyk also noted that the integration of artificial intelligence would make it possible to work more effectively with various communication protocols and counter increasingly autonomous drones. With the volume of battlefield information growing rapidly, AI will help compare data more quickly, filter out irrelevant information and build a more comprehensive picture of the situation.

The defense sector representative said that the biggest challenge in countering drones at present is the lack of a universal solution, making comprehensive approaches essential. Drones are adapting and improving rapidly and becoming more autonomous, meaning that countermeasures increasingly require an integrated approach.

“This involves combining electronic intelligence with radar, optical, thermal imaging, acoustic and other detection systems. It also requires rapid processing and fusion of data from these sources,” Bublyk said.

Cost of countering aerial threats should be proportionate to threat – defense industry representative

Equally important, he said, is choosing the right means of direct counteraction based on the type of threat: not only detecting and classifying a drone as early as possible, but also quickly determining the most effective and cost-efficient way to neutralize it.

Another challenge, according to Bublyk, is scale: the modern battlefield generates such a volume of sensor data that a human cannot physically analyze it in real time. This is why automation, artificial intelligence and data fusion are becoming increasingly important.

As Ukrinform reported, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert“Madyar” Brovdi said that Ukrainian engineers had already developed the first countermeasures against jet-powered Shahed drones and carried out their first successful launches, shooting down the targets.

Photo: UNWAVE