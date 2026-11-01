Arab Beekeepers Conference Opens In Amman To Address Sector Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The 16th International Conference of the Arab Beekeepers Union opened in Amman on Sunday, bringing together researchers, industry specialists, and beekeepers from across the Arab region to discuss challenges facing honey production and opportunities for scientific and technical cooperation.

The four-day conference was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Saeb Khreisat in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Alia bint Al Hussein, alongside representatives of regional and international agricultural organizations.

Speaking at the opening, Khreisat said hosting the conference reflects Jordan's commitment to Arab cooperation, agricultural research and innovation, and partnerships that support sustainable agricultural development and food security.

He said Jordan has approximately 3,000 beekeepers, including 450 licensed by the Ministry of Agriculture, and around 91,000 beehives. Annual honey production is estimated at 800–900 metric tons, meeting about 30% of domestic consumption, while the sector generates approximately JD20 million in direct annual revenue.

He identified climate change, water scarcity, declining natural forage, bee diseases and pests, and rising production costs as major challenges facing the industry.

Khreisat said the ministry is working to improve beekeeping practices through technical training, agricultural extension services, scientific research, and modern apiary management and pest control technologies. He also highlighted efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises and increase participation by young people and rural women.

Jordanian Beekeepers Union President Moath Subhi Kutham called for stronger cooperation among Arab beekeeping associations, research institutions, and government agencies to improve production quality, protect biodiversity, and expand market access for Arab honey products, helping improve beekeepers' incomes and strengthen the sector's contribution to agriculture and food security.

Arab Beekeepers Union President Fathy Behery warned that climate change, declining natural habitats, improper pesticide use, and the spread of pests threaten beekeeping across the region. He stressed the need for environmental protection measures to ensure the industry's long-term sustainability.

The conference's Scientific Committee Chairman Jamal Ayyad emphasized the importance of connecting academic research with practical applications, highlighting cooperation between the University of Jordan and the Jordanian Beekeepers Union in addressing industry challenges.

National Agricultural Research Center Director General Zakaria Musallam described beekeeping as an important component of Jordan's agricultural and environmental systems. He said the center, which is co-organizing the conference and the first international exhibition of bees and bee products, is developing research-based solutions to improve productivity and sustainability.

Abdulrahman Qurunfuleh, representing the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD), highlighted cooperation with the Arab Beekeepers Union on sustainable development, food security, and biodiversity conservation.

International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) Director General Nizar Haddad called for closer cooperation with Jordan's Agriculture Ministry and National Agricultural Research Center. He also welcomed the revival of the Arab Beekeepers Union Conference following a hiatus since 1999.

University of Jordan Faculty of Agriculture Dean Hadeel Ghazzawi discussed the role of bees in agricultural sustainability and the nutritional and therapeutic properties of honey and other bee products.

The conference features scientific sessions, research presentations, and expert lectures, alongside an exhibition of beekeeping equipment, technologies, and honey products. The event also provides opportunities for participants to network, exchange expertise and establish partnerships.

//Petra// AO