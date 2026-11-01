Minister Urges Broader Partnerships To Implement EMV Energy, Mining Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra)- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, checked on the progress made during the month of October in implementing the priorities of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) for the energy and mining sectors, including the vision's various activities and projects.

During the minister's meeting on Sunday with the ministry's EMV designated liaisons, the discussions served to examine follow-up reports, assess the projects' status and implementation, and ensure adherence to the established timelines for their completion.

Kharabsheh said the meeting is key to achieve compliance with the targets set out in the vision and maintain ongoing coordination and communication with relevant partners to ensure that priorities and tasks are executed within the designated timeframes.

He noted that the energy sector serves as a "fundamental" pillar for supporting the national economy and empowering various other economic sectors.

Furthermore, he called for strengthening the private sector's role as a "key partner" in executing the vision's projects, which is a move that would stimulate investment, foster economic growth, and advance sustainable development pathways.

For their part, the vision's liaison officers reviewed the progress of priorities within the energy and mining sector, adding that the implementation of projects and activities is proceeding, based on established timelines.

In the energy sector, the officers said these initiatives aim to increase electricity access to various sectors through the Rural Electrification "Fils Al-Reef" program, conduct energy audits, advance oil and gas projects, enhance energy efficiency and promote rational consumption, and develop power generation projects.

As for the mining sector, the officers said projects encompass gold exploration and prospecting at Jabal Mubarak region, the national program for mineral resource exploration, and the implementation of a "single-window" service for investors.

//Petra// AG