Jerash University Hosts International Conference On Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Jerash University opened its first International Conference on Health Sciences on Sunday, bringing together researchers, academics and healthcare specialists from seven countries to explore innovations in healthcare and opportunities for scientific cooperation.

The three-day conference, titled "Healthcare in the Era of Scientific and Technological Advancement," features participants from Morocco, the Czech Republic, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Russia and Jordan.

The event was inaugurated by Health Ministry Secretary-General for Primary Healthcare and Epidemics Riyad Shayyab, who emphasized the importance of harnessing scientific research and innovation to improve healthcare quality. Shayyab said investment in research, healthcare workforce development and technological infrastructure is essential to the sector's future.

He also called for stronger partnerships between the Ministry of Health, universities and research centers, particularly in applied research and evidence-based healthcare practices.

Jerash University Rector Mohammad Khalayleh said the conference reflects the university's commitment to advancing scientific research and addressing contemporary healthcare challenges. He said the event provides a platform for exchanging expertise, discussing emerging health issues and developing practical recommendations to improve healthcare services.

Conference Preparatory Committee Chair Ahmad Rabee said organizers received 129 research submissions from Jordan and abroad, of which 72 were accepted following double-blind peer review, representing an acceptance rate of approximately 56%. The accepted research involves 99 researchers from 40 academic and research institutions across seven countries.

Rabee said the scientific program includes oral presentations, poster sessions and two specialized workshops designed to strengthen practical applications and facilitate the exchange of research findings.

He also acknowledged the support of the university's leadership and board of trustees, as well as the efforts of the scientific and organizing committees, participating faculties and partner institutions.

Yarmouk University Faculty of Pharmacy Vice Dean Rawan Shraideh highlighted the role of international conferences in strengthening academic cooperation and integrating medical and health disciplines to improve healthcare services.

The conference also features speakers from Queen's University Belfast in the United Kingdom, including Professor Colin McCoy, Carol Parsons and Matthew Wylie, providing opportunities to expand international research partnerships.

Scientific sessions will continue over the three days, covering pharmacy, nursing and applied medical sciences, including medical laboratory sciences and physiotherapy, as well as pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing.

//Petra// AJ