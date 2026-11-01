Beed Entrepreneur Siddharth Sonwane Builds AVA Group To Give Marathwada's Artists And Creators A Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Celebrity management, music, a Marathi–Hindi OTT platform and EV scooter rentals under one group; ready-made Diwali promo Reels for local businesses
Beed, November 1, 2026 - Siddharth Sonwane, a young entrepreneur from Beed in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, is building a digital entertainment and technology group from a small city. As Founder & CEO of AVA Group of Companies by Sonwane Tech, he has launched several ventures aimed at giving local artists, singers and content creators a platform of their own. The idea is to show that entertainment and digital promotion work, usually seen as limited to big cities, can also be built from a town like Beed.
Four brands, one group
AVA Group currently runs four brands. AVA Celebrity Management is an artist and celebrity management company based in Beed. AVA Music is a music platform for new artists. AVA Play is an OTT platform for Marathi and Hindi web series, with its own Android app. AVA EV Rent offers electric scooters on rent to delivery riders, with KYC and live GPS tracking, and is partnering with EV showrooms.
AVA Play Originals
AVA Play is launching“AVA Play Originals”, under which web-series creators keep the copyright to their work and receive 50% of the ad revenue, the company said.
Official Partner Network
AVA Group is also building an Official Partner Network for local businesses such as shops, showrooms and multiplexes. Partners get Reels, posters, a listing on the website and promotion. For Diwali (November 8), the group is offering local businesses ready-made Diwali promo Reels with Marathi and Hindi voice-over.
Founder's words
“Beed and Marathwada have a lot of talent, but it often doesn't find the right platform,” said Siddharth Sonwane.“We started this work from a small city so that artists and creators from our own region get a chance to come forward. The journey has only just begun.”
Hiring
The company is also hiring event crew for Pune and Mumbai.
For more information:
Instagram: @ava_manegement
AVA Celebrity Management:
AVA Music:
AVA Play:
AVA EV Rent:
Siddharth Sonwane:
Beed, November 1, 2026 - Siddharth Sonwane, a young entrepreneur from Beed in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, is building a digital entertainment and technology group from a small city. As Founder & CEO of AVA Group of Companies by Sonwane Tech, he has launched several ventures aimed at giving local artists, singers and content creators a platform of their own. The idea is to show that entertainment and digital promotion work, usually seen as limited to big cities, can also be built from a town like Beed.
Four brands, one group
AVA Group currently runs four brands. AVA Celebrity Management is an artist and celebrity management company based in Beed. AVA Music is a music platform for new artists. AVA Play is an OTT platform for Marathi and Hindi web series, with its own Android app. AVA EV Rent offers electric scooters on rent to delivery riders, with KYC and live GPS tracking, and is partnering with EV showrooms.
AVA Play Originals
AVA Play is launching“AVA Play Originals”, under which web-series creators keep the copyright to their work and receive 50% of the ad revenue, the company said.
Official Partner Network
AVA Group is also building an Official Partner Network for local businesses such as shops, showrooms and multiplexes. Partners get Reels, posters, a listing on the website and promotion. For Diwali (November 8), the group is offering local businesses ready-made Diwali promo Reels with Marathi and Hindi voice-over.
Founder's words
“Beed and Marathwada have a lot of talent, but it often doesn't find the right platform,” said Siddharth Sonwane.“We started this work from a small city so that artists and creators from our own region get a chance to come forward. The journey has only just begun.”
Hiring
The company is also hiring event crew for Pune and Mumbai.
For more information:
Instagram: @ava_manegement
AVA Celebrity Management:
AVA Music:
AVA Play:
AVA EV Rent:
Siddharth Sonwane:
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