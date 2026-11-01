Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Conferred with FABA Lifetime Achievement Award
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 29th October 2026 - Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), has been conferred with the prestigious FABA Lifetime Achievement Award by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to biotechnology, vaccine research, development and manufacturing, and the advancement of India’s human and animal healthcare sectors.
The award recognizes Dr. Anand Kumar’s distinguished professional journey, visionary leadership and significant contributions towards strengthening India’s vaccine ecosystem and making quality vaccines accessible and affordable. His commitment to scientific excellence, innovation and public health has played an important role in advancing India’s capabilities in biotechnology and biologicals.
The FABA Lifetime Achievement Award has a distinguished legacy of recognizing eminent personalities who have made transformative contributions to biotechnology and life sciences. Previous recipients include Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India; Dr. Patrick Vallance, former President of R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, UK; Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of ICMR and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization among other distinguished personalities.
Being recognized alongside such eminent leaders is a significant honor and underscores Dr. Anand Kumar’s contributions to India’s biotechnology and vaccine development landscape.
Under his leadership, Indian Immunologicals Limited has continued to strengthen its position as a leading vaccine manufacturer, contributing to India’s self-reliance in vaccines for both human and animal health. The organisation has been at the forefront of developing and manufacturing vaccines that address critical public health needs, while also contributing to disease prevention, animal healthcare and food security.
Commenting on the recognition, Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, “I am deeply honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from FABA. I consider this recognition a tribute to the collective efforts of the scientific community, researchers, healthcare professionals and the entire team at Indian Immunologicals Limited. India’s biotechnology sector has made remarkable progress, and I believe that continued investment in research, innovation and indigenous vaccine development will be instrumental in addressing emerging health challenges and strengthening our nation’s preparedness for the future. This recognition further inspires us to remain committed to our mission of safeguarding human and animal health.”
The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) has been playing an important role in promoting biotechnology innovation, fostering collaboration and recognizing individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the biotechnology ecosystem across Asia and beyond. This recognition is a testament to Dr. Anand Kumar’s enduring commitment to scientific innovation, institution building and the advancement of India’s biotechnology capabilities. It also reflects Indian Immunologicals Limited’s continued dedication to its mission of providing affordable and quality vaccines, contributing to a healthier society.
About Indian Immunologicals Limited
Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), established in 1982 by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is one of India’s leading vaccine manufacturers. The company has emerged as a major player in human and animal healthcare, with a strong focus on research, development and manufacturing of vaccines and biologicals. IIL is committed to making quality vaccines accessible and affordable, contributing to public health, animal health and India’s growing biotechnology capabilities.
The award recognizes Dr. Anand Kumar’s distinguished professional journey, visionary leadership and significant contributions towards strengthening India’s vaccine ecosystem and making quality vaccines accessible and affordable. His commitment to scientific excellence, innovation and public health has played an important role in advancing India’s capabilities in biotechnology and biologicals.
The FABA Lifetime Achievement Award has a distinguished legacy of recognizing eminent personalities who have made transformative contributions to biotechnology and life sciences. Previous recipients include Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India; Dr. Patrick Vallance, former President of R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, UK; Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of ICMR and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization among other distinguished personalities.
Being recognized alongside such eminent leaders is a significant honor and underscores Dr. Anand Kumar’s contributions to India’s biotechnology and vaccine development landscape.
Under his leadership, Indian Immunologicals Limited has continued to strengthen its position as a leading vaccine manufacturer, contributing to India’s self-reliance in vaccines for both human and animal health. The organisation has been at the forefront of developing and manufacturing vaccines that address critical public health needs, while also contributing to disease prevention, animal healthcare and food security.
Commenting on the recognition, Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, “I am deeply honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from FABA. I consider this recognition a tribute to the collective efforts of the scientific community, researchers, healthcare professionals and the entire team at Indian Immunologicals Limited. India’s biotechnology sector has made remarkable progress, and I believe that continued investment in research, innovation and indigenous vaccine development will be instrumental in addressing emerging health challenges and strengthening our nation’s preparedness for the future. This recognition further inspires us to remain committed to our mission of safeguarding human and animal health.”
The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) has been playing an important role in promoting biotechnology innovation, fostering collaboration and recognizing individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the biotechnology ecosystem across Asia and beyond. This recognition is a testament to Dr. Anand Kumar’s enduring commitment to scientific innovation, institution building and the advancement of India’s biotechnology capabilities. It also reflects Indian Immunologicals Limited’s continued dedication to its mission of providing affordable and quality vaccines, contributing to a healthier society.
About Indian Immunologicals Limited
Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), established in 1982 by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is one of India’s leading vaccine manufacturers. The company has emerged as a major player in human and animal healthcare, with a strong focus on research, development and manufacturing of vaccines and biologicals. IIL is committed to making quality vaccines accessible and affordable, contributing to public health, animal health and India’s growing biotechnology capabilities.
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