Larrikin Bourbon Company Announces Foxtrot Single Barrel Series

Larrikin's Foxtrot Single Barrel Bourbon

Founder & Distiller Greg Keeley

A Nine-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon at Cask Strength

- Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larrikin Bourbon Company has announced the release of its Foxtrot Series, a nine-year-old, single barrel cask strength bourbon.

Foxtrot follows on the heels of Larrikin's award-winning Echo Single Barrel Series - which won double platinum at the Ascot Awards, and gold at IWSC and the New York International with 95 and 94 points respectively.

Echo Series again embraces Larrikin's core mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.

“Single barrels are a big part of what I love about bourbon,” said Greg Keeley, Founder and Distiller of Larrikin Bourbon Company.“Same mash bill, same age, and they'll still surprise you. It really is bourbon worth sharing with your mates.”

Foxtrot joins a portfolio that includes small batch, single barrel and bottled-in-bond bourbons, alongside specialty releases such as Rosewater Bourbon and the Australia Series. The release reflects Larrikin's approach to whiskey: respect for Kentucky bourbon tradition, paired with the independent spirit and irreverence of its Australian roots.

Available at Larrikin Distillery, select Kentucky retailers and in 18 state markets as a private selection. Foxtrot carries a suggested retail price of $110.

About Larrikin Bourbon Company

Based in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Larrikin Bourbon Company is an award-winning, veteran-owned distillery founded by Australian-born U.S. Navy combat veteran Greg Keeley. A member of the Kentucky Distillers' Association and a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, Larrikin brings Australian character to Kentucky whiskey. Its name draws on the Australian term for a spirited nonconformist-an attitude reflected in the company's approach to bourbon and hospitality



Maddie Tucker

Larrikin Bourbon Co.

+1 859-300-9590

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