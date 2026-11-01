CCHF Releases Cash-Pay Guide As ACA Open Enrollment Begins

New resource shows how to find less expensive doctors and coverage

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) released a free Cash-Pay Resources guide today as Americans begin shopping for 2027 health plans through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges. The guide shows Americans where to find medical care, compare prices, and pay directly without using a health plan.“Open enrollment asks Americans to pick the corporate health plan that will decide their care,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF President and Co-Founder.“Patients have another option. They can find affordable coverage outside of a health plan and use our guide to find far more affordable prices for care.”The guide lists directories of independent doctors, dentists, and specialists. It also describes direct primary care practices, which typically charge $50 to $100 per month for access to a doctor. It also identifies cash-pay options for lab tests, prescriptions, imaging, and surgery, along with ways to find hospital prices and charitable assistance.One example in the resource, attributed to Keith Smith, MD, co-founder of the Surgery Center of Oklahoma (SCO), describes a hospital that quoted an uninsured Georgia man $40,000 for prostate surgery. The hospital later offered to match a $3,600 cash price the patient found at SCO.“Cash-based pricing drives down the cost of care for patients who take time to find it,” said Brase.“Our guide provides patients with a tool to locate affordable prices in health care.”CCHF's free Cash-Pay Resources guide is available for download.For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at....# # #About Citizens' Council for Health Freedom:Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: .

Alexandra de Scheel

Citizens' Council for Health Freedom

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CCHF Releases Cash-Pay Guide as ACA Open Enrollment Begins News Provided By Citizens' Council for Health Freedom November 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, U.S. Politics



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