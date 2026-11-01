Home Loans Inc Marks Five Years With Lina Valencia

Lina Valencia, Mortgage Loan Originator, Home Loans Inc

Mortgage Loan Originator Lina Valencia reaches her five-year anniversary with the company on November 1, 2026.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Home Loans Inc announced that Mortgage Loan Originator Lina Valencia is marking her five-year work anniversary with the company on November 1, 2026. Valencia joined Home Loans Inc on November 1, 2021, and has served clients as a mortgage loan officer since that time.

Valencia is fluent in both English and Spanish and works with individuals and families who are pursuing homeownership. According to her company profile, she is dedicated to helping clients reach their homeownership goals and to guiding them through each step of the mortgage process.

She specializes in Non-QM financing, with a focus on assisting ITIN borrowers and clients with work permits. Valencia also helps clients with FHA, Conventional and VA loans, offering personalized guidance from start to finish.

"My priority is to make financing simple and accessible by offering clear communication, honest advice, and tailored loan solutions," Valencia says in her company biography. She adds that she takes pride in helping clients from diverse backgrounds find the right path to homeownership and financial success.

Home Loans Inc owner Jason Sharon said the anniversary is worth recognizing. "Five years is a milestone we do not take for granted, and Lina has been an important part of our team throughout that time. Her commitment to clear communication and to serving a wide range of borrowers reflects the values we want every client to experience when they work with us."

The five-year mark reflects a steady stretch of service for Valencia, who has focused on making the home financing process understandable for borrowers whose circumstances may not fit traditional lending profiles. Her bilingual abilities allow her to communicate directly with Spanish-speaking clients, which supports her stated goal of making the mortgage process clear and approachable.

Home Loans Inc extended its congratulations to Valencia on the occasion and noted that she continues to serve clients across the loan programs she offers. Individuals interested in learning more about Non-QM, ITIN, FHA, Conventional or VA financing options may contact Valencia through the company.

Valencia's individual NMLS number is 1765622. All loans are subject to credit approval, program guidelines and borrower qualification. The company encourages prospective borrowers to speak with a licensed loan originator about their individual circumstances and available options.

The anniversary highlights the role that long-tenured, client-focused professionals play in a local mortgage business. For Valencia, the milestone marks five years of helping families and individuals work toward owning a home, and the company said it looks forward to the years ahead.

Home Loans Inc (NMLS #1728740) is a mortgage brokerage headquartered at 2557 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418. Owned by retired military veterans, the company helps families buy and refinance homes with access to wholesale lenders, and is known for its 400+ five-star Google reviews. Learn more at . Equal Housing Lender.

Media contact:

Jason Sharon |... | LOW

Equal Housing Lender. This is not a commitment to lend. All loans subject to credit approval.

Jason Sharon

Home Loans Inc

+1 843-569-7283

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Home Loans Inc Marks Five Years With Lina Valencia News Provided By Home Loans Inc November 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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