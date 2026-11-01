Asim Munir's Tehran Visit Highlights Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Regional Tensions: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Pakistan's efforts to position itself as a mediator in the Middle East are facing challenges amid tensions with Iran, growing defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, and the need to maintain workable relations with the United States, according to a report.

The report, titled "Pakistan's Dangerous Double Game: Asim Munir's Tehran Visit Exposes Growing Tensions with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States" and published by the portal 'Directus', examines the contradictions between Islamabad's diplomatic outreach to Tehran and its security and economic decisions affecting bilateral relations.

According to the report, Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on October 20 to strengthen Islamabad's role as a mediator in the increasingly volatile Middle East. However, his visit came against the backdrop of disruptions at key border crossings between the two countries, which reportedly affected commercial traffic and raised concerns over the reliability of cross-border trade.

The report said the suspension of operations at the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan crossings had reportedly stranded around 2,000 trucks, disrupting trade and creating uncertainty for businesses on both sides of the border.

While Islamabad cited security concerns, smuggling and border-management requirements, Iranian officials reportedly described the interruption as a temporary technical or precautionary measure.

According to the report, Iranian accounts of Munir's talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated that the Pakistani military chief had announced that the border-related difficulties had been resolved and commercial traffic restored.

The report highlighted the economic significance of the land routes connecting Pakistan and Iran, particularly as restrictions on Iranian maritime trade have increased the importance of alternative channels for the movement of essential goods.

Although overland routes cannot replace major seaports, they provide an additional channel for trade, support local businesses, and help reduce Iran's economic isolation, the report said.

Pakistan had earlier permitted the transit of third-country goods into Iran through designated land crossings. However, the subsequent suspension of border traffic demonstrated the vulnerability of these arrangements to security and political decisions in Islamabad, according to the report.

It also pointed to uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's position on sanctions. Islamabad's Foreign Office had reportedly stated that the country would comply with applicable sanctions regimes without specifying precisely which restrictions it intended to follow.

The report argued that the lack of clarity could increase financial risks for traders and transport companies operating across the border.

Pakistan's expanding defence relationship with Saudi Arabia presents another challenge to its efforts to maintain confidence in Tehran, the report said.

It noted that a defence agreement involving Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was activated on October 5 amid escalating Houthi attacks, bringing Islamabad more visibly into Riyadh's security framework.

A day before Munir visited Tehran, Pakistan's military had publicised discussions with the Saudi Ambassador on strengthening defence cooperation and strategic coordination, according to the report.

Islamabad has maintained that Pakistani personnel deployed in Saudi Arabia are performing defensive duties and would not participate in operations in Yemen.

However, the report said the growing military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could raise concerns in Iran, even in the absence of evidence that Islamabad intended to participate in military operations against Tehran.

It also cautioned against drawing conclusions that Washington had directed Pakistan to close the border crossings, stating that the developments did not establish such a link.

Munir's diplomatic outreach also coincided with Tehran maintaining a firm position on negotiations with Washington.

According to the report, Iranian officials reiterated that negotiations with the United States would not resume without progress on Tehran's demands, including an end to the blockade, relief from oil-export sanctions, and a halt to regional hostilities.

Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei also insisted that the country's enriched nuclear material would remain on Iranian soil, the report said.

Meanwhile, security challenges in Pakistan's Balochistan province add another dimension to the relationship. The region has experienced a persistent nationalist insurgency, while Iranian forces have also confronted armed groups operating near the border.

The report referred to the reciprocal strikes carried out by Pakistan and Iran in January 2024 as an example of how quickly security tensions along the border can escalate into confrontation.

The disruption of cross-border trade has consequences for civilians and businesses, particularly truck drivers and traders dependent on the movement of goods between the two countries.

Stranded vehicles, deteriorating perishable cargo, higher transportation costs, and lost business opportunities are among the immediate effects of border restrictions, according to the report.

It argued that Pakistan faces the challenge of maintaining Iran's confidence, deepening security cooperation with Saudi Arabia and preserving functional relations with Washington while ensuring predictable regional trade.

Although these objectives are not necessarily incompatible, they require consistency and transparency in Islamabad's policies, the report said.

The reopening of the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan crossings was described as a necessary step, but the report cautioned that rebuilding trust would be more difficult.

It concluded that Pakistan's credibility as a diplomatic intermediary would depend not merely on its ability to facilitate communication between rival capitals, but also on whether its actions on trade, border security and regional defence align with its diplomatic assurances.