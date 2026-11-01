Alleged Venezuelan Strike on ELN Camp Near Colombia Border Kills Nineteen
(MENAFN) At least 19 people were reportedly killed in an alleged Venezuelan military airstrike targeting a camp operated by the National Liberation Army (ELN) near the Colombian border, according to reports published Saturday.
The reported bombing occurred Friday in Buena Vista del Meta, in Venezuela’s Apure state, close to the border with Colombia, former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Francisco Garcia Escalona said.
Garcia Escalona, who coordinates the Fundaredes human rights organization in Apure, said he had received accounts describing a military operation in the area.
Preliminary information indicated that nine bodies had been taken to San Fernando de Apure, the state capital, for forensic examinations.
Another 10 bodies were reportedly left at the location, while an unspecified number of injured individuals were said to have crossed into Colombian territory.
Residents of Puerto Paez also provided names and identification information allegedly recovered from the site. However, the victims' identities have not been officially established.
Venezuelan human rights activist and military affairs specialist Rocio San Miguel also referred to reports of the alleged attack on an ELN camp in Buena Vista del Meta in a post on X.
The reported operation comes amid accounts of armed confrontations in several areas along Venezuela’s border in recent weeks.
Garcia Escalona said local residents and Indigenous communities had reported clashes in Los Pijiguaos, in western Bolivar state, as well as near Paso del Burro, along the border area between the Meta and Orinoco rivers.
He attributed the reported fighting to rival efforts to control territories used for mineral extraction, particularly areas containing bauxite and coltan deposits.
Venezuela’s interim administration, headed by Delcy Rodriguez, had not commented on the alleged bombing at the time of the reports.
The reported bombing occurred Friday in Buena Vista del Meta, in Venezuela’s Apure state, close to the border with Colombia, former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Francisco Garcia Escalona said.
Garcia Escalona, who coordinates the Fundaredes human rights organization in Apure, said he had received accounts describing a military operation in the area.
Preliminary information indicated that nine bodies had been taken to San Fernando de Apure, the state capital, for forensic examinations.
Another 10 bodies were reportedly left at the location, while an unspecified number of injured individuals were said to have crossed into Colombian territory.
Residents of Puerto Paez also provided names and identification information allegedly recovered from the site. However, the victims' identities have not been officially established.
Venezuelan human rights activist and military affairs specialist Rocio San Miguel also referred to reports of the alleged attack on an ELN camp in Buena Vista del Meta in a post on X.
The reported operation comes amid accounts of armed confrontations in several areas along Venezuela’s border in recent weeks.
Garcia Escalona said local residents and Indigenous communities had reported clashes in Los Pijiguaos, in western Bolivar state, as well as near Paso del Burro, along the border area between the Meta and Orinoco rivers.
He attributed the reported fighting to rival efforts to control territories used for mineral extraction, particularly areas containing bauxite and coltan deposits.
Venezuela’s interim administration, headed by Delcy Rodriguez, had not commented on the alleged bombing at the time of the reports.
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