BJP MP Sambit Patra Slams INDIA Bloc Over Poor Rally Turnout In Delhi

BJP Questions INDIA Bloc Rally Attendance

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday questioned the INDIA bloc's claim that 10 lakh people would attend its rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, alleging that a significant portion of the venue remained vacant and describing the event as a“complete waste of time”. Patra claimed that around 5,000 to 7,000 chairs were vacant out of the 28,000 chairs at the venue between 3:30 pm and 4 pm. He also alleged that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan was vacant, questioning the Congress's claim of a 10 lakh turnout. "You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees,” he said.

He further said that despite bringing together several parties and their supporters, the Opposition could not gather the claimed number of people.“Where were the 10 lakh people? Show us. No one becomes a leader or Prime Minister through such tricks. PM doesn't just mean Prime Minister. P stands for Paseena (sweat), and M stands for Mehnat (hard work). A Prime Minister is made through sweat and hard work. Despite bringing together so many parties and flags, they could not manage to gather 10 lakh people,” Patra said.

Patra Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Election Claims

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Patra said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was not the Election Commissioner at the time of the polls and assumed the position in 2025. "Rahul Gandhi said the 2024 election was illegal. Gyanesh Kumar was not even there during the 2024 elections. He became the Election Commissioner in 2025” Patra said. He argued that if the 2024 election was illegal, Rahul Gandhi's position as Leader of Opposition and that of the MPs elected in the polls would also be illegal.“If the 2024 election was illegal, then Rahul Gandhi is also an illegal Leader of Opposition, and all his MPs are illegal. If an election is illegal, challenge it in court,” he said. He further stated that he cannot declare an election illegal two and a half years later.“Show me a single petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress or any INDIA bloc party challenging the 2024 election. You cannot declare an election illegal two and a half years later at Ramlila Maidan,” he said.

Patra further said that he and his party had been observing the rally since morning and listening to Rahul Gandhi's speech, but felt that it was a“complete waste of time”. "We have been observing this rally organised by the INDI bloc since morning and listening closely to Rahul Gandhi's speech. But in the end, it felt like a complete waste of time," Patra added.

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Opposition Rally

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, claiming that despite announcements of a 10 lakh turnout and bringing people from across the country, half of the venue remained empty.“The truth has been exposed. Announcements of 10 lakh people, bringing people from across the country through 20 parties by paying them, and yet half of Ramlila Maidan remained empty. The capacity of Ramlila Maidan is only 50,000,” he said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he said,“In such a situation, Rahul Gandhi ji, your 'urban Naxal' act is being exposed.” Singh further said that the youth of India was filled with nationalism and accused Rahul Gandhi of alleging vote theft while people were saying that they had stopped voting for“thieves”.“The youth of India is filled with nationalism... You are alleging vote theft, while people are saying that they have stopped voting for thieves,” Singh added.

Opposition Leaders Gather at Ramlila Maidan

Top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and walked towards Ramlila Maidan. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31. Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)

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