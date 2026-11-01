Likud Official Says Ben-Gvir Hurt Netanyahu Bloc by Mobilizing Arab Voters
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political camp by encouraging greater participation among Arab voters, a Likud official said in remarks reported Saturday.
Shimon Boker, a member of Likud’s central committee, accused the minister of damaging the bloc through repeated provocations that prompted Arab voters to turn out and helped Arab parties secure additional parliamentary seats.
Voter participation in Rahat, Israel’s largest Bedouin city, reached nearly 80%, according to the report.
A longtime Likud activist identified as Rami, who monitored the voting process in Rahat, said residents were widely angered by Ben-Gvir, motivating many to cast ballots against Netanyahu’s camp.
Rahat Mayor Talal al-Krenawi described the strong turnout as evidence of the community’s political influence. Residents pointed to home demolitions and the minister’s public statements as factors behind their voting decisions.
An activist affiliated with Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party dismissed the criticism, arguing that the minister should not be held responsible for Arab citizens choosing to exercise their democratic rights.
Following the completion of the vote count, Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, while the opposition grouping led by Gadi Eisenkot won 48. Arab parties achieved a record result of 19 seats.
Neither side reached the 61 seats required to command a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
The Joint List secured 11 seats, while the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, won eight. The final results are expected to be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 4 after the verification process is completed.
Shimon Boker, a member of Likud’s central committee, accused the minister of damaging the bloc through repeated provocations that prompted Arab voters to turn out and helped Arab parties secure additional parliamentary seats.
Voter participation in Rahat, Israel’s largest Bedouin city, reached nearly 80%, according to the report.
A longtime Likud activist identified as Rami, who monitored the voting process in Rahat, said residents were widely angered by Ben-Gvir, motivating many to cast ballots against Netanyahu’s camp.
Rahat Mayor Talal al-Krenawi described the strong turnout as evidence of the community’s political influence. Residents pointed to home demolitions and the minister’s public statements as factors behind their voting decisions.
An activist affiliated with Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party dismissed the criticism, arguing that the minister should not be held responsible for Arab citizens choosing to exercise their democratic rights.
Following the completion of the vote count, Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, while the opposition grouping led by Gadi Eisenkot won 48. Arab parties achieved a record result of 19 seats.
Neither side reached the 61 seats required to command a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
The Joint List secured 11 seats, while the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, won eight. The final results are expected to be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 4 after the verification process is completed.
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