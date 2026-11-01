Ecuador’s Santa Cruz Island Hit by Floods, Leaving One Dead, Two Missing
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall on Ecuador’s Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos archipelago has killed one person, left two others missing and forced around 80 residents to evacuate, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.
The fatality was recorded in the Bellavista sector, while the two missing individuals were reported in Divino Niño, according to an emergency assessment.
Flooding affected several locations, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa in the island’s central highlands, as well as Miramar, Aguacatal and La Cascada along the coast. A home collapsed in Miramar, and electricity infrastructure sustained damage.
Around 80 people were relocated to the Santa Cruz Sports Coliseum, which authorities designated as a temporary evacuation center.
Commercial flights at the airport on Baltra Island were suspended, although the facility remained open for emergency services and the delivery of humanitarian supplies.
Flooding also disrupted road traffic, particularly on the route linking Puerto Ayora with Bellavista. Residents were advised to avoid nonessential journeys.
The Government Council of Galapagos mobilized heavy machinery and trucks to assist with evacuations and emergency response operations, working alongside the Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee.
Risk Management Secretary Carolina Lozano said rescue and evacuation efforts were underway and that two temporary shelters had been established, with a combined capacity of 500 people.
In a statement posted on X, Lozano said officials were evaluating the needs of affected households and preparing to dispatch 1,000 humanitarian assistance kits to the island.
The National Emergency Operations Committee also sent 13 healthcare professionals, who conducted more than 55 medical consultations and arranged hospital transfers for three patients.
The Santa Cruz Health Center was unable to operate because of flooding, according to reports.
Authorities continued rescue operations, evacuations and the distribution of emergency assistance as assessments of the damage remained ongoing.
The fatality was recorded in the Bellavista sector, while the two missing individuals were reported in Divino Niño, according to an emergency assessment.
Flooding affected several locations, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa in the island’s central highlands, as well as Miramar, Aguacatal and La Cascada along the coast. A home collapsed in Miramar, and electricity infrastructure sustained damage.
Around 80 people were relocated to the Santa Cruz Sports Coliseum, which authorities designated as a temporary evacuation center.
Commercial flights at the airport on Baltra Island were suspended, although the facility remained open for emergency services and the delivery of humanitarian supplies.
Flooding also disrupted road traffic, particularly on the route linking Puerto Ayora with Bellavista. Residents were advised to avoid nonessential journeys.
The Government Council of Galapagos mobilized heavy machinery and trucks to assist with evacuations and emergency response operations, working alongside the Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee.
Risk Management Secretary Carolina Lozano said rescue and evacuation efforts were underway and that two temporary shelters had been established, with a combined capacity of 500 people.
In a statement posted on X, Lozano said officials were evaluating the needs of affected households and preparing to dispatch 1,000 humanitarian assistance kits to the island.
The National Emergency Operations Committee also sent 13 healthcare professionals, who conducted more than 55 medical consultations and arranged hospital transfers for three patients.
The Santa Cruz Health Center was unable to operate because of flooding, according to reports.
Authorities continued rescue operations, evacuations and the distribution of emergency assistance as assessments of the damage remained ongoing.
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