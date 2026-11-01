Trump Grants Visa to Mother of Teen Killed in New York Shooting
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Saturday that US President Donald Trump had agreed to issue an immediate visa to the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot while walking to school in the Bronx.
Mamdani said he had spoken with Trump about Javits Frimpong, whose mother remains in Ghana and hopes to travel to New York to bid farewell to her son.
“The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X, adding that Trump had agreed to expedite the visa.
“All of New York City is mourning this tragedy,” he said.
Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa praised the mayor’s efforts and Trump’s decision, confirming that Ghanaian authorities were helping Frimpong’s mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, complete the visa application.
“The Government of Ghana welcomes your intervention and President Trump’s timely decision,” Ablakwa said in a post on X Saturday.
He said he had spoken with Gyamfi on Friday and instructed officials at Ghana’s Foreign Ministry to provide assistance with the application process.
Ablakwa added that President John Mahama’s administration would pay all expenses related to her journey to the United States and was prepared to help cover the costs of her son’s funeral.
“We resolve to continue to work together in securing justice for Javits,” he said.
Frimpong was shot and killed early Thursday while heading to school, police said.
His father said the teenager had moved from Ghana to New York approximately a year ago and had experienced bullying at school. He also alleged that students suspected of involvement in the incident had recently been suspended.
Police are looking for three teenage boys in connection with the killing. No arrests have been announced.
The New York City Department of Education said it was providing counseling and additional assistance to students, families and school employees affected by the incident.
Mamdani said he had spoken with Trump about Javits Frimpong, whose mother remains in Ghana and hopes to travel to New York to bid farewell to her son.
“The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X, adding that Trump had agreed to expedite the visa.
“All of New York City is mourning this tragedy,” he said.
Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa praised the mayor’s efforts and Trump’s decision, confirming that Ghanaian authorities were helping Frimpong’s mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, complete the visa application.
“The Government of Ghana welcomes your intervention and President Trump’s timely decision,” Ablakwa said in a post on X Saturday.
He said he had spoken with Gyamfi on Friday and instructed officials at Ghana’s Foreign Ministry to provide assistance with the application process.
Ablakwa added that President John Mahama’s administration would pay all expenses related to her journey to the United States and was prepared to help cover the costs of her son’s funeral.
“We resolve to continue to work together in securing justice for Javits,” he said.
Frimpong was shot and killed early Thursday while heading to school, police said.
His father said the teenager had moved from Ghana to New York approximately a year ago and had experienced bullying at school. He also alleged that students suspected of involvement in the incident had recently been suspended.
Police are looking for three teenage boys in connection with the killing. No arrests have been announced.
The New York City Department of Education said it was providing counseling and additional assistance to students, families and school employees affected by the incident.
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