Actor Rohit Roy Pens Emotional Tribute Following Sanjay Guptas Death

Rohit Roy Pays Tribute to Sanjay Gupta

Actor Rohit Roy is reeling from the loss of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, whom he considered his friend, brother, guru and partner in crime. Taking to Instagram, Rohit penned an emotional note, expressing his grief over the demise of Sanjay, who passed away on Saturday. He wrote, "Today I didn't lose one person... I lost my friend, my brother, my partner in crime, my guru et al... Today marks the end of a major chapter of my life. A chapter that we used to reminisce about every single time we met... Who will I whine to now? Who will call me and say block your dates at my very lowest?? Who will stand at the table and feed me till I can eat no more... Who will discuss cinema with a passion that only you had... WHO will send me emotional messages at 11 pm and tell me it's all good and that we will create history again soon!"

"Gups, not fair... not fair at all. RIP my brother... I'm sure you are spreading the cheer where you are already," Rohit added. Rohit worked with Sanjay Gupta in his directorial 'Kaante', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Kaabil', and 'Mumbai Saga'. Ronit also reacted to the passing of Sanjay Gupta via a post on Instagram. "Alvida dost, go make the heavens proud," he posted. Both Ronit and Rohit attended the funeral of Sanjay Gupta in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Remembered

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as 'Aatish', 'Kaante', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' and 'Mumbai Saga', passed away on Saturday morning after sustaining a head injury at his residence in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Industry Pays Last Respects

Several members of the film industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Harshvardhan Rane, Meezaan Jafri, Naved Jaffrey, Rahul Dev, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav and Fardeen Khan, attended the funeral. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who shared a long association with the filmmaker, also paid tribute to him.

Gupta was known for his work in action and crime thriller films. His filmography included 'Jung', 'Kaante', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala', 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Kaabil' and 'Mumbai Saga'. His last directorial venture was 'The Miranda Brothers', starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. He was also associated with the film 'Visfot' as a producer, featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)

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