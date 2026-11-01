Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Israeli Strikes Kill 8 in Gaza, Including Child, Despite Truce

Israeli Strikes Kill 8 in Gaza, Including Child, Despite Truce


Date: 2026-11-01 07:45:31

(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes killed at least eight Palestinians, including a child, across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said, in the latest deadly breach of the ceasefire that took hold last year.

Five of the dead were killed in a strike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in the south, a source at Nasser Hospital told a news agency. Local sources said the strike landed close to schools, sending children into panic.

In a separate attack, three Palestinians, one of them a child, were killed in an airstrike on al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital. Six others were wounded, with injuries of varying severity. Local sources said an Israeli drone hit a gathering of civilians on the street.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says ceasefire violations have killed 1,580 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 since Oct. 10, 2025.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, the ministry’s figures show. The war has also destroyed roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure.

MENAFN01112026000045017169ID1111898682


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search