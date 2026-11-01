Israeli Strikes Kill 8 in Gaza, Including Child, Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes killed at least eight Palestinians, including a child, across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said, in the latest deadly breach of the ceasefire that took hold last year.
Five of the dead were killed in a strike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in the south, a source at Nasser Hospital told a news agency. Local sources said the strike landed close to schools, sending children into panic.
In a separate attack, three Palestinians, one of them a child, were killed in an airstrike on al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital. Six others were wounded, with injuries of varying severity. Local sources said an Israeli drone hit a gathering of civilians on the street.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says ceasefire violations have killed 1,580 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 since Oct. 10, 2025.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, the ministry’s figures show. The war has also destroyed roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure.
Five of the dead were killed in a strike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in the south, a source at Nasser Hospital told a news agency. Local sources said the strike landed close to schools, sending children into panic.
In a separate attack, three Palestinians, one of them a child, were killed in an airstrike on al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital. Six others were wounded, with injuries of varying severity. Local sources said an Israeli drone hit a gathering of civilians on the street.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says ceasefire violations have killed 1,580 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 since Oct. 10, 2025.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, the ministry’s figures show. The war has also destroyed roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure.
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