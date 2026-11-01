Iran Has Made No Official Decision to Revise Nuclear Doctrine: Rezaei
(MENAFN) Iran has not formally decided to revise its nuclear doctrine, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said, amid calls from some citizens and lawmakers to reconsider the country’s position should military hostilities resume.
“So far, no official decision has been made by the government or the Supreme National Security Council to change the nuclear doctrine,” Rezaei said, according to remarks carried by Iranian media.
He explained that calls for a change followed attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities despite extensive inspections and the installation of online surveillance cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Rezaei also disclosed that a new message had been delivered to Iran’s Foreign Ministry through US intermediaries. The communication had undergone an initial assessment, but Tehran had not yet issued a response.
“The noticeable change in the tone of this letter compared with previous correspondence demonstrates the consolidation of the Iranian nation’s power and victory,” he said.
He maintained that Iran’s seven conditions remained in place, adding that further demands had been introduced, taking the overall number beyond seven.
“After these conditions have been fully implemented, other issues, such as nuclear commitments and Iran’s continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, can be negotiated in a second stage, provided Iran’s nuclear rights are fully recognized,” he said.
Rezaei argued that inspections conducted by the IAEA over more than 20 years, together with the agency’s documents and reports, supported Iran’s position that its nuclear program was peaceful.
Addressing the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran’s conditions provided for its oversight of the shared passage, with all vessels navigating the waterway subject to Iranian supervision.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing US officials, that Vice President JD Vance had sent Rezaei a message on Trump’s instructions in an effort to restart peace negotiations.
Trump rejected that account, saying Vance had only been involved in facilitating the delivery of medical supplies needed by Iran.
Rezaei’s comments come as Qatar and Pakistan continue mediation efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table. Reports have indicated progress in indirect discussions held in Doha.
The diplomatic efforts aim to reach understandings on Iran’s nuclear activities, sanctions and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
The United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and US assets across the region. A ceasefire agreement was subsequently reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, but implementation has remained on hold because of disagreements over security arrangements in the waterway.
“So far, no official decision has been made by the government or the Supreme National Security Council to change the nuclear doctrine,” Rezaei said, according to remarks carried by Iranian media.
He explained that calls for a change followed attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities despite extensive inspections and the installation of online surveillance cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Rezaei also disclosed that a new message had been delivered to Iran’s Foreign Ministry through US intermediaries. The communication had undergone an initial assessment, but Tehran had not yet issued a response.
“The noticeable change in the tone of this letter compared with previous correspondence demonstrates the consolidation of the Iranian nation’s power and victory,” he said.
He maintained that Iran’s seven conditions remained in place, adding that further demands had been introduced, taking the overall number beyond seven.
“After these conditions have been fully implemented, other issues, such as nuclear commitments and Iran’s continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, can be negotiated in a second stage, provided Iran’s nuclear rights are fully recognized,” he said.
Rezaei argued that inspections conducted by the IAEA over more than 20 years, together with the agency’s documents and reports, supported Iran’s position that its nuclear program was peaceful.
Addressing the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran’s conditions provided for its oversight of the shared passage, with all vessels navigating the waterway subject to Iranian supervision.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing US officials, that Vice President JD Vance had sent Rezaei a message on Trump’s instructions in an effort to restart peace negotiations.
Trump rejected that account, saying Vance had only been involved in facilitating the delivery of medical supplies needed by Iran.
Rezaei’s comments come as Qatar and Pakistan continue mediation efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table. Reports have indicated progress in indirect discussions held in Doha.
The diplomatic efforts aim to reach understandings on Iran’s nuclear activities, sanctions and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
The United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and US assets across the region. A ceasefire agreement was subsequently reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, but implementation has remained on hold because of disagreements over security arrangements in the waterway.
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