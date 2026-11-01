Putin Will Take Zelenskyy’s Call, Kremlin Aide Says
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has never turned down talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and would pick up if Kyiv called, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview published Sunday.
In remarks to a Russian media outlet, Ushakov said the Russian leader remains open to direct contact with his Ukrainian counterpart.
“I think he will answer, of course. Putin has not once refused talks,” Ushakov said.
Ushakov added that Zelenskyy is welcome to come to Moscow to meet Putin.
“He is sending signals through various sources. He wants to talk, and if he wants to talk so much, let him come,” Ushakov said.
Kremlin Backs Trilateral Format
On negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said the opening rounds should bring together Russia, Ukraine and the United States. European delegations could join at a later stage, he suggested, but the first meetings should be trilateral.
“We have working contacts with the Americans. So it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of talks be held in a trilateral format,” he said.
Russia-Africa Summit
Ushakov also said efforts to undermine the Russia-Africa summit have failed, but he offered no details.
The third Russia-Africa summit, hosted in Moscow for the first time, wrapped up Oct. 29. Delegations from 48 African countries attended, including 22 heads of state. The previous edition took place in St. Petersburg in 2023, and the inaugural gathering was held in Sochi in 2019.
In remarks to a Russian media outlet, Ushakov said the Russian leader remains open to direct contact with his Ukrainian counterpart.
“I think he will answer, of course. Putin has not once refused talks,” Ushakov said.
Ushakov added that Zelenskyy is welcome to come to Moscow to meet Putin.
“He is sending signals through various sources. He wants to talk, and if he wants to talk so much, let him come,” Ushakov said.
Kremlin Backs Trilateral Format
On negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said the opening rounds should bring together Russia, Ukraine and the United States. European delegations could join at a later stage, he suggested, but the first meetings should be trilateral.
“We have working contacts with the Americans. So it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of talks be held in a trilateral format,” he said.
Russia-Africa Summit
Ushakov also said efforts to undermine the Russia-Africa summit have failed, but he offered no details.
The third Russia-Africa summit, hosted in Moscow for the first time, wrapped up Oct. 29. Delegations from 48 African countries attended, including 22 heads of state. The previous edition took place in St. Petersburg in 2023, and the inaugural gathering was held in Sochi in 2019.
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