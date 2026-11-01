Israel Prepares for Possible Renewed Military Confrontation with Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has completed preparations for a possible resumption of military confrontation with Iran, while US Central Command chief Brad Cooper has reportedly presented President Donald Trump with options for restarting attacks, according to a report published Saturday.
The Israeli military has finalized plans covering both defensive measures and potential offensive operations, but the decision to resume hostilities remains in Trump’s hands as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations.
Citing unnamed political sources, the report said Israel was nearing another round of fighting with Iran. However, Israeli political and military officials cannot independently determine whether a new confrontation will begin, as the decision depends on whether Trump seeks an agreement with Tehran or chooses to launch further attacks alongside Israel.
The preparations have reportedly moved beyond preliminary planning. The Israeli Air Force has carried out repeated exercises involving dozens of fighter jets and refueling aircraft, flying through Syrian and Iraqi airspace toward Iran’s borders to rehearse possible attack routes.
Cooper presented several military options to Trump during a meeting attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. No decision to resume military operations has been announced, according to the report.
The newspaper also cited media reports indicating that 10 US military transport aircraft had landed at Israeli air bases in recent days, delivering military equipment to the region.
These shipments came alongside continued US military reinforcements and preparations for the possible restart of operations, the report said.
Among the main concerns raised by the sources was the lack of clearly defined US strategic objectives for a potential campaign. They argued that airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile systems and military infrastructure would not necessarily lead to the collapse of its government or a change in its policies.
The sources suggested that Washington might instead be using the prospect of military action as leverage to push Tehran toward accepting an agreement on terms more favorable to the United States.
They also maintained that any deal that failed to address Israeli concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities, missile capabilities and weapons development would leave what Israel considers major security threats unresolved.
The possibility of the conflict spreading into Lebanon was another concern. The sources warned that Hezbollah could join the fighting, as it had during the previous confrontation, potentially extending the conflict and placing further strain on Israel’s air defense systems and stocks of interceptor missiles.
At the same time, indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, reportedly mediated by Qatar, have shown signs of progress and could help establish conditions for direct negotiations.
According to the report, the discussions are expected to address Iran’s nuclear program, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and possible economic incentives for Tehran. China and Russia could potentially act as guarantors of any eventual agreement.
The report concluded that Israel faces a challenge extending beyond preparing for another military operation: ensuring that any action advances its long-term security interests through clearly established goals, conditions for ending the conflict and expected outcomes.
The confrontation began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as negotiations remained stalled.
The Israeli military has finalized plans covering both defensive measures and potential offensive operations, but the decision to resume hostilities remains in Trump’s hands as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations.
Citing unnamed political sources, the report said Israel was nearing another round of fighting with Iran. However, Israeli political and military officials cannot independently determine whether a new confrontation will begin, as the decision depends on whether Trump seeks an agreement with Tehran or chooses to launch further attacks alongside Israel.
The preparations have reportedly moved beyond preliminary planning. The Israeli Air Force has carried out repeated exercises involving dozens of fighter jets and refueling aircraft, flying through Syrian and Iraqi airspace toward Iran’s borders to rehearse possible attack routes.
Cooper presented several military options to Trump during a meeting attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. No decision to resume military operations has been announced, according to the report.
The newspaper also cited media reports indicating that 10 US military transport aircraft had landed at Israeli air bases in recent days, delivering military equipment to the region.
These shipments came alongside continued US military reinforcements and preparations for the possible restart of operations, the report said.
Among the main concerns raised by the sources was the lack of clearly defined US strategic objectives for a potential campaign. They argued that airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile systems and military infrastructure would not necessarily lead to the collapse of its government or a change in its policies.
The sources suggested that Washington might instead be using the prospect of military action as leverage to push Tehran toward accepting an agreement on terms more favorable to the United States.
They also maintained that any deal that failed to address Israeli concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities, missile capabilities and weapons development would leave what Israel considers major security threats unresolved.
The possibility of the conflict spreading into Lebanon was another concern. The sources warned that Hezbollah could join the fighting, as it had during the previous confrontation, potentially extending the conflict and placing further strain on Israel’s air defense systems and stocks of interceptor missiles.
At the same time, indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, reportedly mediated by Qatar, have shown signs of progress and could help establish conditions for direct negotiations.
According to the report, the discussions are expected to address Iran’s nuclear program, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and possible economic incentives for Tehran. China and Russia could potentially act as guarantors of any eventual agreement.
The report concluded that Israel faces a challenge extending beyond preparing for another military operation: ensuring that any action advances its long-term security interests through clearly established goals, conditions for ending the conflict and expected outcomes.
The confrontation began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as negotiations remained stalled.
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