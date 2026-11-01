Iran Sets 7 Conditions for Talks, Hormuz Reopening
(MENAFN) Iran’s top security official confirmed Saturday that he has read a letter from the U.S. vice president urging a return to peace talks, but said Tehran has yet to reply.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said he has read the message from Vice President JD Vance. According to a major U.S. newspaper, the letter reached Tehran on Thursday and was sent on the instructions of President Donald Trump, calling for negotiations to resume.
Speaking to state-run television, Rezaei said he detected a change in Washington’s tone, which he described as “a good sign.” He declined to elaborate, pointing to silence from the American side.
He was categorical on Iran’s position, however. Tehran demands that the United States meet its seven conditions, Rezaei said, adding: “unless our conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened, and we will not enter into negotiations.” He said Washington has also put forward a separate set of proposals, and that unclear points in them are being worked out through diplomatic channels.
Rezaei issued a warning as well: any U.S. misstep, he said, will bring “devastating blows” from Iran.
Separately on Saturday, Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the military is tracking the “enemy’s” movements and preparations. Any “hostile actions,” he cautioned, would trigger an “immediate, effective and geographically unlimited” response.
Background: Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on Feb. 28. Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and on U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its hold on the Strait of Hormuz.
The warring sides reached a ceasefire on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war on all fronts.
The MoU gave both countries 60 days, until Aug. 17, to negotiate a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions. They failed to make sufficient progress toward a deal.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said he has read the message from Vice President JD Vance. According to a major U.S. newspaper, the letter reached Tehran on Thursday and was sent on the instructions of President Donald Trump, calling for negotiations to resume.
Speaking to state-run television, Rezaei said he detected a change in Washington’s tone, which he described as “a good sign.” He declined to elaborate, pointing to silence from the American side.
He was categorical on Iran’s position, however. Tehran demands that the United States meet its seven conditions, Rezaei said, adding: “unless our conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened, and we will not enter into negotiations.” He said Washington has also put forward a separate set of proposals, and that unclear points in them are being worked out through diplomatic channels.
Rezaei issued a warning as well: any U.S. misstep, he said, will bring “devastating blows” from Iran.
Separately on Saturday, Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the military is tracking the “enemy’s” movements and preparations. Any “hostile actions,” he cautioned, would trigger an “immediate, effective and geographically unlimited” response.
Background: Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on Feb. 28. Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and on U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its hold on the Strait of Hormuz.
The warring sides reached a ceasefire on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war on all fronts.
The MoU gave both countries 60 days, until Aug. 17, to negotiate a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions. They failed to make sufficient progress toward a deal.
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