German Students Rally Nationwide Against Spending Cuts, Military Conscription
(MENAFN) More than 100,000 students took part in demonstrations across Germany on Saturday, protesting government spending reductions and proposals to reintroduce military conscription. The rallies remained largely peaceful throughout the afternoon.
In Berlin, thousands assembled near the Brandenburg Gate, although the turnout was lower than organizers had anticipated. The Gen Z Regelt movement had expected around 10,000 participants, while police estimated that attendance peaked at approximately 5,000.
Demonstrators displayed banners criticizing Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the government’s budget policies, including messages reading: “Chancellor Merz must go”, “Your austerity policy is costing our future” and “No to cuts and war budgets.”
Other placards called for greater investment in education and public services, with slogans such as “Support education”. “Invest in people, not war”. “Listen to Gen Z” and “Berlin is saving, the rich are laughing.”
Students from schools and universities nationwide joined the protests, demanding changes to government spending priorities and opposing increased military expenditure.
Many participants argued that prolonged budget cuts had weakened education facilities and placed additional pressure on public services, while the government continued advancing plans to strengthen the armed forces.
In Berlin, thousands assembled near the Brandenburg Gate, although the turnout was lower than organizers had anticipated. The Gen Z Regelt movement had expected around 10,000 participants, while police estimated that attendance peaked at approximately 5,000.
Demonstrators displayed banners criticizing Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the government’s budget policies, including messages reading: “Chancellor Merz must go”, “Your austerity policy is costing our future” and “No to cuts and war budgets.”
Other placards called for greater investment in education and public services, with slogans such as “Support education”. “Invest in people, not war”. “Listen to Gen Z” and “Berlin is saving, the rich are laughing.”
Students from schools and universities nationwide joined the protests, demanding changes to government spending priorities and opposing increased military expenditure.
Many participants argued that prolonged budget cuts had weakened education facilities and placed additional pressure on public services, while the government continued advancing plans to strengthen the armed forces.
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