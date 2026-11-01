Rubio Says G20 Talks Address Energy Security, Critical Minerals, Supply Chains
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that discussions at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta centered on improving global energy security, ensuring reliable access to critical minerals and tackling weaknesses in international supply chains amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Speaking after the gathering, Rubio said the US had worked to refocus the G20 on its founding economic objectives by concentrating on practical issues affecting countries around the world.
“This week in Atlanta, we focused on core economic, energy, technology, and supply chain challenges, and we addressed practical solutions and real outcomes,” he told reporters.
Rubio stressed that securing critical minerals was essential for the development of advanced technologies, cautioning that interruptions in supply networks could have broad effects on economic growth and the cost of everyday goods.
He noted that participating nations recognized the challenges, but had yet to reach a common position on the measures needed to address them.
“We all agree there's a problem, but obviously there's work to be done to find agreement collectively on solutions,” he said.
Energy security and safe maritime passage were also key subjects, particularly in light of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and other strategically important waterways.
Rubio cautioned that disruptions to major shipping routes could affect deliveries of energy resources, fertilizers and agricultural products, potentially aggravating food security concerns.
Participants also discussed cooperation within the Quad, which brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia. Rubio identified critical minerals, infrastructure development and maritime security as areas where the four countries could pursue practical joint initiatives.
Speaking after the gathering, Rubio said the US had worked to refocus the G20 on its founding economic objectives by concentrating on practical issues affecting countries around the world.
“This week in Atlanta, we focused on core economic, energy, technology, and supply chain challenges, and we addressed practical solutions and real outcomes,” he told reporters.
Rubio stressed that securing critical minerals was essential for the development of advanced technologies, cautioning that interruptions in supply networks could have broad effects on economic growth and the cost of everyday goods.
He noted that participating nations recognized the challenges, but had yet to reach a common position on the measures needed to address them.
“We all agree there's a problem, but obviously there's work to be done to find agreement collectively on solutions,” he said.
Energy security and safe maritime passage were also key subjects, particularly in light of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and other strategically important waterways.
Rubio cautioned that disruptions to major shipping routes could affect deliveries of energy resources, fertilizers and agricultural products, potentially aggravating food security concerns.
Participants also discussed cooperation within the Quad, which brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia. Rubio identified critical minerals, infrastructure development and maritime security as areas where the four countries could pursue practical joint initiatives.
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