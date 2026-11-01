Hardeep Puri, Delhi CM Lead BJP March Against Congress 'Anarchy', Ramlila Maidan Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri led a Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) march in Delhi's Hari Nagar against the anger of Sikhs and victims of the 1984 riots against the Congress and its "anarchy" reflected in its rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

The march was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra.

During the march, the BJP leaders said that the Congress has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by holding a rally on November 1 in the middle of the community's mourning over the massacre of thousands of Sikhs in the 1984 riots.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on social media platform X said, "Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and the INDI alliance, who stage platforms of anarchy in the name of democracy -- the country is witnessing their true colours. The country has not forgotten the date of November 1. On this very day in 1984, the horrific chapter of the Sikh massacre was being written on the streets of Delhi."

In a message on X, the Delhi CM hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said, "First spread lies, then defame the people's mandate, create an atmosphere of anarchy on the streets, and recover the cost of your political frustration from the country and the people of Delhi. This has become the model of Rahul Gandhi's politics. Congress cannot erase the stain of 1984 by invoking the name of democracy. Nor can it, in the desperation of being repeatedly rejected by the people, put the livelihoods of Delhi's traders at stake."

"Rahul Gandhi, remember: the revenge for defeat from the people's mandate cannot be taken from the country, nor can the cost of your political failures be recovered from the people of Delhi," she added.

Harsh Malhotra said that the Congress has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by holding a rally on November 1 in the middle of the community's mourning over the massacre of thousands of Sikhs in the 1984 riots.

He said the people of the country have completely rejected the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign launched by the Rahul Gandhi's Congress, Communists, Samajwadis, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, and leaders such as Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan.

He added that today, not only the people of the country but also workers of opposition parties have rejected their leaders' stand on "SIR" by boycotting the "Chalo Ramlila Maidan" campaign, making it clear that "SIR" is not an issue.

Malhotra said that the people of the country want the "Rahul Congress", which has failed in its attempt to politically relaunch Rahul Gandhi, to apologise to the Sikh community of the country and the business community of Delhi.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Congress, which had been creating anxiety among Delhi's traders and citizens for the past 15 days by claiming that it would organise a rally of lakhs of people on Sunday, has once again failed in its fifth attempt in 10 years to politically relaunch Rahul Gandh.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson added that we had stated as early as Saturday morning that Rahul Gandhi would not be able to mobilise even 25,000 people, let alone 10 lakh.

Today, the empty Ramlila Maidan has proven our assessment correct, he said.