Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Chief Of Silencing Nation At Mega Rally

Rahul Gandhi Targets Election Chief

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of attempting to silence the voice of the nation, calling it the“biggest crime”, and asserted that the INDIA bloc would continue its fight to protect the Constitution and democratic rights. Addressing the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am telling you, poor Gyanesh Kumar cannot sleep at night. I feel bad that Gyanesh Kumar is scared and cannot sleep at night. But he has committed the biggest crime, trying to silence the voice and soul of the nation.”

He said that the protest was not associated with any single political party or leader but represented the voice of the country.“This protest does not belong to any single party or leader. This is a united protest. This is India's protest, India's voice," he said.

Opposition's Stance and Vision

Emphasising that the Opposition's fight was not against individuals, the Congress leader said he did not consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Gyanesh Kumar his enemies.“We do not hate Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or Gyanesh Kumar. We are people who open the Mohabbat ki Dukaan, not hatred. We are people of non-violence. For me, there is no enemy. Neither Narendra Modi, nor Amit Shah, nor Gyanesh Kumar. But the voice of every citizen of India is more important to me, even more important than religion. That is my religion,” he said.

He asserted that the Opposition would not resort to violence or hatred but would continue to oppose any attempt to undermine the Constitution.“We will not use violence, we will not harm anyone, and we will not spread hatred. We will work with love. But we will not let you destroy the Constitution. No matter what happens, we will not let it happen,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Commitment to Farmers and Students

Citing the example of 'Shiv ki Baraat', the Congress leader said that everyone could participate without discrimination. He also raised concerns over the issues faced by farmers and students, saying that farmers should receive the benefits of their hard work and students pursuing education should get employment. "Anyone can join Shiv ki Baraat. Every living being can join it. Can anyone be stopped from participating in that? No. We want that kind of India. If a farmer works hard, he should reap the rewards. If a student studies for 18 hours, they should get employment,” Gandhi said.

He further said that the country should not belong only to two or three people and called for Gyanesh Kumar's removal as the first step towards bringing it back on the right track.“We do not want a country that belongs only to two or three people. The first step to get the country back on the right track is to remove Gyanesh Kumar,” he added.

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