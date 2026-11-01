UN Human Rights Employee Dies After Years in Houthi Detention in Yemen
(MENAFN) A staff member of the UN human rights office has died after spending more than two years in Houthi custody in Yemen, where he had been subjected to abduction and enforced disappearance, the country’s human rights minister announced Saturday.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami, an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose death was announced today,” Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar said in a statement posted on X.
Omar said al-Shami had endured “more than two years in abduction and enforced disappearance” under Houthi detention, while his relatives were prevented from visiting him or maintaining contact.
“We hold the militia fully responsible for his abduction, enforced disappearance and death in its custody, while the circumstances of his death remain unknown and his body has not yet been handed over to his family,” Omar said.
The minister argued that the incident highlighted the UN’s obligation to protect its detained personnel and raised concerns about the effectiveness of efforts to monitor their welfare and secure their release.
He condemned the prolonged detention, noting that al-Shami’s death was announced without his family having been allowed to see him or receive information about his condition.
Omar called for a comprehensive reassessment of the response to the detentions and urged stronger action to obtain the release of all individuals being held.
He also demanded clarification of the circumstances surrounding al-Shami’s death, the return of his remains to his relatives and accountability for those responsible.
The Houthis have not issued a response to the minister’s announcement.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the death as a “heartbreaking loss” following more than two years of arbitrary detention.
In a statement circulated by the UN human rights office, Turk said al-Shami’s family had been given no explanation about the cause or circumstances of his death and had the right to know what happened. He called for an immediate, comprehensive and independent investigation, as well as accountability.
Turk also repeated his demand for the unconditional and immediate release of all other UN employees being held.
Yemen’s conflict dates back to 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
Years of fighting have devastated the country and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of people reliant on aid.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami, an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose death was announced today,” Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar said in a statement posted on X.
Omar said al-Shami had endured “more than two years in abduction and enforced disappearance” under Houthi detention, while his relatives were prevented from visiting him or maintaining contact.
“We hold the militia fully responsible for his abduction, enforced disappearance and death in its custody, while the circumstances of his death remain unknown and his body has not yet been handed over to his family,” Omar said.
The minister argued that the incident highlighted the UN’s obligation to protect its detained personnel and raised concerns about the effectiveness of efforts to monitor their welfare and secure their release.
He condemned the prolonged detention, noting that al-Shami’s death was announced without his family having been allowed to see him or receive information about his condition.
Omar called for a comprehensive reassessment of the response to the detentions and urged stronger action to obtain the release of all individuals being held.
He also demanded clarification of the circumstances surrounding al-Shami’s death, the return of his remains to his relatives and accountability for those responsible.
The Houthis have not issued a response to the minister’s announcement.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the death as a “heartbreaking loss” following more than two years of arbitrary detention.
In a statement circulated by the UN human rights office, Turk said al-Shami’s family had been given no explanation about the cause or circumstances of his death and had the right to know what happened. He called for an immediate, comprehensive and independent investigation, as well as accountability.
Turk also repeated his demand for the unconditional and immediate release of all other UN employees being held.
Yemen’s conflict dates back to 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
Years of fighting have devastated the country and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of people reliant on aid.
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