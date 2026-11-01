Australia Makes Protection Visa Applicants Pay Before Review
(MENAFN) Australia’s Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) has begun charging an upfront fee of 1,863.50 Australian dollars (about 1,300 U.S. dollars) to people who want a review of most protection visa decisions, the body announced Sunday.
The rule took effect Nov. 1 after changes to the Migration Regulations 1994. It covers applications to review decisions to refuse or cancel protection visas, along with certain decisions to withdraw protection findings.
Applicants must now pay when they lodge the application, not after the review concludes.
Who is exempt
Non-citizens held in immigration detention are exempt, the tribunal said. So are applicants whose cases can be merged with another application for which the fee has already been paid.
Refund rules
Applicants who successfully challenge a protection decision, or whose applications are ruled invalid, will get a full refund. Those who withdraw after Nov. 1 can expect refunds only in very limited circumstances.
Transition arrangements
People who began an online application before Nov. 1 but did not submit it before the change took effect must start over and pay the upfront fee.
Applications lodged before Nov. 1 will generally stay under the earlier system, in which unsuccessful applicants pay a fee once their reviews are finished.
The rule took effect Nov. 1 after changes to the Migration Regulations 1994. It covers applications to review decisions to refuse or cancel protection visas, along with certain decisions to withdraw protection findings.
Applicants must now pay when they lodge the application, not after the review concludes.
Who is exempt
Non-citizens held in immigration detention are exempt, the tribunal said. So are applicants whose cases can be merged with another application for which the fee has already been paid.
Refund rules
Applicants who successfully challenge a protection decision, or whose applications are ruled invalid, will get a full refund. Those who withdraw after Nov. 1 can expect refunds only in very limited circumstances.
Transition arrangements
People who began an online application before Nov. 1 but did not submit it before the change took effect must start over and pay the upfront fee.
Applications lodged before Nov. 1 will generally stay under the earlier system, in which unsuccessful applicants pay a fee once their reviews are finished.
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