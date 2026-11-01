Erdogan Heads to Seoul for 4-Day Visit, Strategic Talks Set
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Seoul for a four-day visit from Nov. 1 to 4 at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran announced Sunday.
Duran made the announcement on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform. “Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit Seoul on Nov. 1-4, 2026, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jae Myung.”
The two leaders’ official talks are set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, and will center on the countries’ strategic partnership. Duran outlined the agenda. “During the official talks scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, all aspects of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on current regional and global issues,” he said.
The visit is also expected to produce formal agreements. “Various documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations will also be signed during the visit,” he added.
Duran made the announcement on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform. “Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit Seoul on Nov. 1-4, 2026, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jae Myung.”
The two leaders’ official talks are set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, and will center on the countries’ strategic partnership. Duran outlined the agenda. “During the official talks scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, all aspects of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on current regional and global issues,” he said.
The visit is also expected to produce formal agreements. “Various documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations will also be signed during the visit,” he added.
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