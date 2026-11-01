Fidan Calls on Russia, Ukraine to Reach Peace Deal, Warns of Wider Conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Russia and Ukraine on Saturday to reach an agreement to end their war, warning that the conflict has caused substantial damage to the global economy and could trigger further regional instability.
Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Fidan highlighted the growing economic and social consequences of the nearly five-year conflict, noting that its impact has become particularly difficult for European countries to bear.
"These wars are no longer sustainable. Therefore, Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement," he said.
Fidan argued that achieving lasting stability would also depend on improving relations between Russia and Europe, beyond reaching a settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.
"A constructive relationship between Europe and Russia needs to be redefined in the aftermath of peace. This is because any peace agreement that Ukraine reaches with Russia will not be limited to those two countries alone. In a sense, Europe also needs to reconcile with Russia and restart certain aspects of their relationship. This is important," Fidan stressed.
Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Fidan highlighted the growing economic and social consequences of the nearly five-year conflict, noting that its impact has become particularly difficult for European countries to bear.
"These wars are no longer sustainable. Therefore, Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement," he said.
Fidan argued that achieving lasting stability would also depend on improving relations between Russia and Europe, beyond reaching a settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.
"A constructive relationship between Europe and Russia needs to be redefined in the aftermath of peace. This is because any peace agreement that Ukraine reaches with Russia will not be limited to those two countries alone. In a sense, Europe also needs to reconcile with Russia and restart certain aspects of their relationship. This is important," Fidan stressed.
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