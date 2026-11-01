Eskimoz Introduces An Integrated Approach To SEO, AI Search Visibility And Digital Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eskimoz, an international digital marketing agency, has outlined an integrated approach to search engine optimisation (SEO), generative engine optimisation (GEO), paid media, content strategy and data analysis. The approach combines specialist expertise with Eskimoz Agent, a proprietary AI-first digital marketing platform designed to centralise acquisition data and support collaboration across marketing activities.

The announcement reflects changes in online discovery, as customers increasingly use traditional search engines, AI assistants, social platforms and paid campaigns to research products and services. For businesses, the evolving digital landscape creates a need for coordinated acquisition strategies that connect visibility, audience engagement and measurable business objectives.

Addressing Fragmentation Across Digital Marketing Channels

Digital marketing programmes frequently involve separate teams, platforms and reporting processes. SEO specialists may focus on organic rankings, paid media teams may prioritise campaign efficiency, and content teams may concentrate on publishing schedules and audience engagement. Disconnected workflows can make performance evaluation and budget allocation more difficult.

Eskimoz addresses the challenge through an integrated model connecting organic search, AI search visibility, paid acquisition, content production and conversion optimisation. The model combines specialist delivery with centralised access to acquisition information, supporting more consistent planning and performance analysis across marketing channels.

International businesses face additional operational requirements, including language adaptation, local search behaviour, regional competition and market-specific content. Coordinated execution allows international programmes to maintain shared strategic objectives while accommodating differences between individual markets.

SEO and AI Search Visibility

Search engine optimisation remains a core component of digital acquisition. Eskimoz provides services covering technical website audits, keyword research, content optimisation and authority development. The activities aim to improve organic search accessibility, relevance and visibility while attracting audiences aligned with business objectives.

The expansion of AI-generated search responses introduces additional considerations for digital visibility. Generative engine optimisation focuses on how brands, information and content appear in responses generated by AI-powered services, including ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Eskimoz incorporates technical analysis, structured content development and authority assessment into GEO strategies. AI-assisted research can help identify relevant user questions, information sources and potential visibility gaps. Content quality, factual accuracy, source relevance and editorial oversight remain important considerations when developing material for both traditional search engines and AI-assisted discovery.

The integrated approach positions SEO and GEO as complementary activities within a broader acquisition strategy rather than isolated marketing functions.

Paid Media, Content and Performance Analysis

Paid media services cover search advertising, social advertising and programmatic campaigns. Campaign planning considers business objectives, audience selection, creative development and performance measurement. Ongoing analysis supports adjustments to targeting, messaging and investment allocation according to observed results.

Content and digital public relations form another part of the acquisition framework. Eskimoz combines editorial expertise with AI-assisted research, production and optimisation to support content development across subjects, formats and languages. Editorial review and source quality remain central to content processes, particularly when content addresses specialist topics or serves audiences across multiple markets.

Data analysis and conversion rate optimisation connect acquisition activity with user behaviour and business outcomes. Tracking, journey analysis and conversion assessments help identify potential friction points and areas for improvement. Performance indicators can include qualified traffic, lead generation, conversion rates and acquisition costs, depending on campaign objectives and measurement arrangements.

Eskimoz Agent: A Centralised Technology Platform

Eskimoz Agent is the agency's proprietary AI-first digital marketing platform. The platform provides a centralised interface for acquisition data and workflows, supporting collaboration across SEO, GEO, paid media, content and data analysis.

The platform is intended to help marketing teams organise information, review performance insights and coordinate priorities. Specialist expertise remains part of the delivery model, with technology supporting analysis and operational workflows.

The combination of platform capabilities and specialist services provides a framework for managing acquisition activities across multiple channels. Specific implementation requirements depend on business objectives, existing systems, market coverage and available data.

Supporting Different Business Requirements

Eskimoz's integrated services address requirements across several business categories, including e-commerce companies seeking relevant traffic and improved conversion, B2B organisations focused on qualified lead generation, and brands expanding into international markets.

Marketing teams can begin with an assessment of business objectives, current acquisition performance, measurement practices and technology infrastructure. The resulting roadmap may include a technical audit, a focused optimisation project or an ongoing international programme.

Project priorities, reporting requirements and performance indicators are established according to the scope of work and the commercial objectives agreed at the outset.

About Eskimoz

Eskimoz is an international digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, generative engine optimisation, paid media, content, data analysis and digital acquisition. Eskimoz Agent, the agency's proprietary AI-first platform, supports acquisition data management and collaboration across specialist marketing activities. Explore the services and contact the team at





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Andrea Bensaid, CEO,

Eskimoz

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