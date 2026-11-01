HONOR Wins Three Awards At Techradar Product Of The Year 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This year, HONOR has taken centre stage at the TechRadar Product of the Year Awards 2026, winning three major titles, led by Phone Brand of the Year. Announced on 27 October 2026, the winners were chosen by TechRadar's own writers and editors, who selected their favourite products of the past 12 months across nearly 100 categories. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Alongside the brand-level win, HONOR took home Phones Innovation of the Year for the HONOR Robot Phone and Best Tablet for the HONOR MagicPad 4. Together, the three awards reflect the breadth of HONOR's 2026 portfolio, spanning flagship and foldable smartphones, reliable devices, tablets and bold new form factors.

Phone Brand of the Year: HONOR

TechRadar's editors named HONOR their Phone Brand of the Year, noting that the company“brought something competitive to the table at every turn in 2026.” The judges pointed to the strength of HONOR's full lineup: the HONOR Magic8 Pro as a highly capable flagship, the HONOR Magic V6 as one of the best foldables available, the HONOR 600 series for its strong value in the mid-range, and the HONOR MagicPad 4 as a tablet that outperforms the iPad in several areas. Rounding out the year was the HONOR Robot Phone, a device unlike any other on the market. Across the portfolio, the editors singled out the quality of HONOR's hardware as a consistent standout.

Phones Innovation of the Year: HONOR Robot Phone

The HONOR Robot Phone was named Phones Innovation of the Year, with TechRadar describing it as the most exciting phone innovation of the year and unlike anything else in the category. At its heart is a fully motorised mechanical gimbal arm built into the device, a feature that sets it apart from every other smartphone the team saw in 2026.

Best Tablet: HONOR MagicPad 4

The HONOR MagicPad 4 won Best Tablet, with TechRadar's editors describing it as a tablet that genuinely rivals the iPad in their testing this year. The judges highlighted that it comes in below the price of the latest iPad Air while offering a thin and lightweight design, a stunning OLED display, an eight-speaker stereo setup, and near-unbeatable update support.

About the TechRadar Product of the Year Awards:

The TechRadar Product of the Year Awards 2026 celebrate the best technology of the past year, as selected by TechRadar's editorial team. They are separate from the reader-voted TechRadar Readers' Choice Awards 2026. The full list of winners is available at TechRadar.