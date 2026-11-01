Meet The Women Bringing Authentic Italian Wood-Fired Pizzas To A Jharkhand Village

A small village eatery in Jharkhand is attracting food lovers from different parts of India with its authentic wood-fired Italian pizzas, handmade bases and freshly prepared ingredients. Located in Bayangdih-Jaria, along the Ranchi-Tata Road, Amore Mio has become a destination for people willing to travel long distances to enjoy its pizzas. What makes the eatery special is that it is run by local tribal women who prepare everything themselves, from the pizza dough to the tomato sauce.

The initiative has also created a source of livelihood for women in the village while introducing visitors to a distinctive food experience rooted in traditional cooking methods.

How Italian Pizza Reached A Jharkhand Village?

According to reports by NDTV and other publications, an Italian couple, Father Carlo and Madame Hayari, came to the village several years ago as part of their missionary activities. They ran a school in the area, which did not have a canteen at the time.

To address this, Father Carlo began preparing pizzas in a traditional oven made of clay and bricks and fuelled by wood. Before leaving the village, the couple taught local residents how to operate the oven and prepare pizzas using the traditional method.

Although some villagers learnt the technique, the pizza venture initially struggled to continue. The initiative was eventually revived in 2014, when local tribal youth recognised its potential and decided to restart the eatery.

Tribal Women Prepare Everything From Scratch

Today, the eatery is known for its handmade pizzas and traditional wood-fired cooking. A video shared by traveller @jamshedpur offers a glimpse into the small establishment and its preparation methods.

During the interaction, one of the women working at the eatery explained that everything is prepared on the premises, including the tomato sauce and pizza base. The dough is shaped entirely by hand before the pizzas are cooked in the traditional oven.

The ingredients are also sourced locally. The cheese is procured from nearby suppliers, while tomatoes, bell peppers and other vegetables come from farms in the surrounding area. This combination of handmade preparation, locally sourced ingredients and wood-fired cooking gives the pizzas their distinctive appeal.

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A post shared by JAMSHEDPUR || Blogger (@jamshedpur)

Customers Travel From Different States To Try The Pizzas

Despite its location in a village, Amore Mio has attracted customers from several parts of the country. During the video interaction, a worker said that people travel from places such as Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, as well as different parts of Jharkhand, to visit the eatery.

The content creator also highlighted how the small establishment has become a destination for food enthusiasts travelling along the Ranchi-Tata highway. Located around 25 kilometres from Jharkhand's capital, the eatery is approximately five to seven kilometres from the highway, according to the video.

Apart from pizzas, the women also prepare and sell biscuits, cakes and other baked items, offering visitors more options to try.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has drawn attention to the women-led initiative, with several social media users sharing their experiences and appreciation for the establishment.

One user commented: "Women that empower women."

Another user wrote: "Been there. Loved it. Their cookies are also great."

A third user commented: "The pride she has in her storytelling, pure beauty."

A fourth user shared their experience, writing: "I have been to this place number of times. It is a great place. Orange n mango pie is a must try."