Goa Travel Guide: Aguada To Chapora, 5 Must-Visit Forts In Goa For Heritage Walk With Stunning Views

Want to go on a heritage walk in Goa? You can visit these 5 forts learn about the centuries-old architecture, the ancient stone walls, the landmarks, and Portuguese influence amidst amazing coastlines.

Goa's history is more than just the golden sands and the Portuguese-style architecture. Walking around the historic sites gives the chance not only to learn about Goan history but also admire amazing views of the countryside or the beach.

Here are five such forts that you could visit.

1. Fort Aguada

Constructed from 1609 to 1612, Fort Aguada is one of the most important military fortifications built by the Portuguese in Goa. Walk around its huge wall structure, explore the Upper fort and the lighthouse with a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea.

Built in 1551, this fort is now renovated and located above the Mandovi River. It has watchtowers, guns, underground areas, and cultural galleries.

Visit the remains of this Portuguese fort dating back to the 17th century and its old fortifications and tunnel openings. You can get magnificent views of Vagator and the coast from its hill top location.

This is an inland fort built in 1705 and surrounded by the beautiful countryside of Goa. It is best suited for history enthusiasts due to its stone structure and elevated views.

Situated in South Goa, this is an ancient fort predating Portuguese era. It bis knowned for its ruins and spectacular views of the Arabian Sea from its cliffside location.