Erdogan Set to Visit South Korea for Strategic Partnership Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to travel to Seoul from Nov. 1 to 4 following an invitation from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran announced Sunday.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran confirmed the dates of the visit, stating: “Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit Seoul on Nov. 1-4, 2026, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jae Myung.”
He said the two leaders are expected to discuss their countries’ strategic partnership during official talks planned for Tuesday, Nov. 3, while also exchanging views on pressing regional and international developments.
“During the official talks scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, all aspects of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on current regional and global issues,” he said.
The visit is also expected to produce several agreements intended to reinforce the legal foundations of cooperation between Türkiye and South Korea.
“Various documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations will also be signed during the visit,” he added.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran confirmed the dates of the visit, stating: “Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit Seoul on Nov. 1-4, 2026, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jae Myung.”
He said the two leaders are expected to discuss their countries’ strategic partnership during official talks planned for Tuesday, Nov. 3, while also exchanging views on pressing regional and international developments.
“During the official talks scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, all aspects of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on current regional and global issues,” he said.
The visit is also expected to produce several agreements intended to reinforce the legal foundations of cooperation between Türkiye and South Korea.
“Various documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations will also be signed during the visit,” he added.
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