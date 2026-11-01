Dubai's Al Satwa Set For Major Makeover: New Rules Allow Buildings Up To 8 Floors

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Residents and property owners in Dubai's Al Satwa could see more redevelopment opportunities following new planning regulations that allow higher buildings, mixed-use developments and greater flexibility in how land is utilised.

Dubai Municipality has updated the area's planning framework, expanding the range of residential and commercial developments permitted depending on a plot's location, size and characteristics.

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The changes are designed to make better use of available land, improve the area's investment appeal and support its future growth while taking into account its existing urban character.

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Under the revised rules, plots along internal roads can now accommodate a ground floor and two floors of residential apartments, replacing the previous framework, which primarily allowed attached villas.

Plots along external roads have been given additional development options, including a commercial ground floor topped by two or three floors of residential apartments, depending on their location and applicable planning requirements.

A key feature of the update is the introduction of additional incentives for plots measuring 1,000 square metres or more.

The threshold can be met either through an existing plot or by consolidating two or more smaller plots. Landowners may also incorporate access lanes between the plots, subject to approved procedures and requirements.

Eligible properties can benefit from development potential of a ground floor and eight floors for residential apartments, with a floor area ratio (FAR) of up to 3.5.

The incentive is intended to encourage owners of smaller neighbouring plots to combine their properties and create larger sites suitable for more integrated developments.

By allowing greater building potential on consolidated land, the municipality aims to improve land-use efficiency while creating additional opportunities for property redevelopment and investment.

Explaining the rationale behind the changes, Eng. Mansour Al Rais, Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, said the revised regulations were part of efforts to support the development of existing urban neighbourhoods.

He said the municipality wanted to introduce greater flexibility while ensuring that future growth remained aligned with the area's existing character.

"The updated planning regulations for Al Satwa form part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to support the development of existing urban areas through a flexible and sustainable planning approach that responds to current and future needs.

"By expanding development options and introducing incentives for plot consolidation, we aim to provide landowners and investors with greater flexibility to redevelop their properties and make more efficient use of available land."

As part of the review, Dubai Municipality also coordinated with relevant service authorities to assess infrastructure and traffic requirements.

This is intended to ensure that the area's development keeps pace with the provision of essential services and infrastructure.

The revised framework recognises Al Satwa's strategic location within Dubai's urban landscape and seeks to create opportunities to improve its built environment while supporting residential and commercial activity.

Property owners and other customers can access the updated regulations and apply for the relevant service through the Build in Dubai Platform: .

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