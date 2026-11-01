NTPC Announces Robust Financial Performance In H1 FY27: Standalone PAT Up By 13.09%, Group PAT Up 25.71%
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 31st October 2026: NTPC Ltd., India's largest integrated power generator, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2026, reporting strong financial and operational performance driven by improved generation and sustained operational excellence.
On a standalone basis, NTPC reported a total income of ₹46,842 crore for Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 15.12% compared to ₹40,689 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to ₹5,320 crore inQ2 FY 27 from ₹4,653 crore in Q2 FY 26, reflecting a growth of 14%. The increase in PAT was primarily driven by higher generation & improved operational efficiencies. For Half Year ended 30 Sep 2026, PAT rose to ₹10,662 crore from ₹9,428 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, representing a growth of 13%.
On a consolidated basis, NTPC Group reported aPAT of ₹7,351 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹5,225 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of40.68%. The strong performance was supported by a 73% increase in profits from subsidiary companies, which rose to ₹1,990 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,149crore in Q2 FY26. For the Half Year ended 30 Sep 2026, Consolidated PAT increased to ₹14,247 crore from ₹11,334 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 25.70%.
NTPC's Coal based power stations continued to set industry benchmarks in operational performance. During H1 FY27, NTPC's coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 75.11%, significantly higher than the Rest of India Coal PLF of 68.35%.
The Board of Directors of NTPC, has declared First Interim dividend @ 30% of the paid-up equity sharecapital, amounting to ₹ 3 per equity share, for the Financial year 2026-27. This reflects the Company's continued commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining a strong focus on growth and capital investment.
The results reaffirm NTPC's leadership position in India's power sector, supported by sustained operational excellence and a diversified growth strategy.
About NTPC Ltd:
NTPC Limited, a Maharatna company of the Government of India, is India's largest integrated energy company with an installed capacity of over 91 GW. The company is leading the charge toward a sustainable future, targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and investing in emerging technologies such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green chemicals.
On a standalone basis, NTPC reported a total income of ₹46,842 crore for Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 15.12% compared to ₹40,689 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to ₹5,320 crore inQ2 FY 27 from ₹4,653 crore in Q2 FY 26, reflecting a growth of 14%. The increase in PAT was primarily driven by higher generation & improved operational efficiencies. For Half Year ended 30 Sep 2026, PAT rose to ₹10,662 crore from ₹9,428 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, representing a growth of 13%.
On a consolidated basis, NTPC Group reported aPAT of ₹7,351 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹5,225 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of40.68%. The strong performance was supported by a 73% increase in profits from subsidiary companies, which rose to ₹1,990 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,149crore in Q2 FY26. For the Half Year ended 30 Sep 2026, Consolidated PAT increased to ₹14,247 crore from ₹11,334 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 25.70%.
NTPC's Coal based power stations continued to set industry benchmarks in operational performance. During H1 FY27, NTPC's coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 75.11%, significantly higher than the Rest of India Coal PLF of 68.35%.
The Board of Directors of NTPC, has declared First Interim dividend @ 30% of the paid-up equity sharecapital, amounting to ₹ 3 per equity share, for the Financial year 2026-27. This reflects the Company's continued commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining a strong focus on growth and capital investment.
The results reaffirm NTPC's leadership position in India's power sector, supported by sustained operational excellence and a diversified growth strategy.
About NTPC Ltd:
NTPC Limited, a Maharatna company of the Government of India, is India's largest integrated energy company with an installed capacity of over 91 GW. The company is leading the charge toward a sustainable future, targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and investing in emerging technologies such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green chemicals.
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