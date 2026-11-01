Kingbull Promo Code And Review: The Hunter 2.0S Fat Tire E-Bike For Winter Riding

MENAFN - GetNews)"Kingbull Hunter 2.0S fat tire electric bike with wide all-terrain tyres, rear rack, hydraulic disc brakes and integrated battery."Kingbull's Hunter 2.0S pairs a 750W motor with a larger 48V 18Ah battery, cruise control and integrated turn signals on a fat tire frame built for city roads, gravel, packed sand and snow. This review looks at the Hunter 2.0S for riding through the winter and where it sits in Kingbull's 2026 range, with the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes $50 off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Riding an e-bike through the winter asks more of the bike than summer commuting does: grip on wet and frozen surfaces, lights for shorter days and a battery that holds up in the cold. Kingbull's Hunter 2.0S, the upgraded version of its popular Hunter 2.0 fat tire model, was launched in 2026 with a larger battery and new control features, and a Forest Green edition followed in May. For riders buying in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes $50 off sitewide at the official Kingbull store.

Active Kingbull Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves $50 off sitewide at kingbullbike. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Kingbull promo code right now?

The best Kingbull promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes $50 off sitewide at kingbullbike and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Kingbull Promo Code

Add the chosen e-bike or accessory to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the $50 reduction before payment.

Kingbull Hunter 2.0S: What Changed

The Hunter 2.0S keeps the fat tire platform that made the Hunter 2.0 one of Kingbull's best-known models and upgrades the parts riders notice day to day.



Battery: a 48V 18Ah lithium battery, larger than the previous generation, with Kingbull claiming up to 80 miles of range.

Motor: 750W, with the hill-climbing power the Hunter range is known for.

Controls: cruise control for longer flat stretches and integrated turn signals.

Terrain: Kingbull lists city roads, gravel paths, packed sand, snow and light off-road trails as the Hunter 2.0S's intended ground. Colour: a Forest Green edition joined the line-up in May 2026.

Riding the Hunter 2.0S Through Winter

Fat tires are the main reason a bike like the Hunter 2.0S suits winter. The wide contact patch spreads weight over more ground, which helps on packed snow, wet leaves and gravel, and running the tyres at slightly lower pressure adds grip on loose surfaces. Integrated turn signals and lights matter more in November and December, when commutes start and finish in the dark.

Lithium batteries lose range in the cold, so winter riders get the most from the Hunter 2.0S by storing and charging the battery indoors at room temperature and fitting it shortly before setting off. Wiping down the chain and brakes after wet or salted rides keeps the drivetrain in good condition until spring.

Where the Hunter 2.0S Sits in Kingbull's 2026 Range



EX Titan: full-suspension electric mountain bike for serious off-road riding.

Verve: long-range folding model with a large battery.

Trekker: step-through long-range commuter.

Ranger: retro moped-style model with a long-range battery.

Rover 2.0: full-suspension all-terrain model.

Literider 2.0: folding fat tire bike for riders short on storage space.

Voyager 2.0: cargo model with single or dual battery options. Discover ST 2.0: step-through city commuter.

Kingbull also expanded its line-up of UL-certified e-bikes in June 2026.

Considerations Before Buying



The Hunter 2.0S suits riders who want one bike for commuting, trails and winter roads. Riders who mainly store a bike in an apartment may prefer the folding Literider 2.0.

Check the frame and rider height guidance on the product page before ordering.

Kingbull operates a 15-day return window, so test the bike soon after delivery. Budget for winter extras: lights are integrated, but gloves, a helmet and a lock complete the setup.

Kingbull Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Kingbull promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes $50 off sitewide at kingbullbike and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the Kingbull Hunter 2.0S?

The Hunter 2.0S is Kingbull's upgraded fat tire e-bike, with a 750W motor, a 48V 18Ah battery, cruise control and integrated turn signals.

Can the Kingbull Hunter 2.0S be ridden in snow?

Kingbull lists packed snow among the surfaces the Hunter 2.0S is built for, thanks to its wide fat tires.

What range does the Hunter 2.0S have?

Kingbull claims up to 80 miles, with real-world range depending on rider weight, terrain, assistance level and temperature.

How should an e-bike battery be looked after in winter?

Store and charge the battery indoors at room temperature and fit it shortly before riding.

Are Kingbull e-bikes UL certified?

Kingbull expanded its UL-certified e-bike line-up in 2026. Certification for each model is shown on its product page.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a California-based electric bike brand making fat tire, folding, commuter, cargo and full-suspension e-bikes, with models including the Hunter 2.0S, EX Titan, Literider 2.0 and Discover ST 2.0. The company was established to offer well-equipped e-bikes for mixed terrain at accessible prices, and it expanded its UL-certified line-up in 2026. More information is available at