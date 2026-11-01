Vidu AI Promo Code And Review: What The Vidu Q4 Preview Brings To AI Video

MENAFN - GetNews)"Vidu AI creative tools banner showing a glass star sculpture held between two hands, with the Vidu logo."Shengshu Technology released the Vidu Q4 Preview on 7 October 2026, the first public version of its next flagship video model, with native audio and a third-place debut on the Artificial Analysis image-to-video leaderboard. This review covers what the preview offers, how it builds on Vidu's multi-reference tools, and the current promo code. SAVE26 takes 20% off Vidu plans, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Vidu, the AI video generator from Beijing-based Shengshu Technology, opened its next model to the public in October. The Vidu Q4 Preview, released on 7 October 2026, generates video with native audio and is available through Vidu's web platform and API ahead of the full Q4 release, with Shengshu inviting creators to use it on real projects in the meantime. For creators subscribing in November 2026, promo code SAVE26 takes 20% off Vidu plans.

Active Vidu AI Promo Codes

SAVE26: Saves 20% off Vidu subscription plans. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Vidu AI promo code right now?

The best Vidu AI promo code in November 2026 is SAVE26, which takes 20% off Vidu subscription plans and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Vidu AI Promo Code

Sign in at and open the subscription page.Select the plan that fits the expected monthly output.Proceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box and enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 20% reduction before payment.

The Vidu Q4 Preview

The Q4 Preview is Shengshu's first public look at its next-generation flagship. Its headline addition is native audio, so a clip arrives with sound generated alongside the picture. On Artificial Analysis' image-to-video leaderboard, which ranks models by blind human preference votes with audio included, the Q4 Preview debuted in third place in October 2026.

Because it is a preview, Shengshu has said the model is still being shaped before the full Q4 release, and feedback from creators using it in real projects is part of that process.

What Came Before: Q3 and Multi-Reference

Vidu Q3, released in early 2026, pushed the platform towards multi-shot storytelling, with longer, connected scenes in place of single standalone clips. Underneath both models sits the feature Vidu is best known for: multi-reference generation. Users upload several reference images of characters, objects or locations, up to seven on the latest Q-series models, and Vidu keeps those elements consistent across the frames it generates. That consistency is why Vidu has a strong following among animators and anime-style creators, where a character drifting between shots breaks the result.

Who Vidu Suits

Vidu is a strong fit for animators, short-form storytellers and brands that need the same character or product to look the same from shot to shot. The Q4 Preview's native audio adds value for creators publishing straight to social platforms, while the API suits developers building video generation into their own products.

Considerations Before Subscribing



Preview models can change before the full release, so results on the Q4 Preview may shift over the coming months.

Multi-reference results improve with clean, well-lit reference images of each character or object.

Match the plan to monthly output, since generation uses credits. Teams building products on Vidu should look at the API alongside the web plans.

Vidu AI Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Vidu AI promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE26 is active in November 2026, takes 20% off Vidu subscription plans and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the Vidu Q4 Preview?

The Q4 Preview is the first public version of Shengshu Technology's next flagship video model, released on 7 October 2026 with native audio.

How did the Vidu Q4 Preview rank?

It debuted third on the Artificial Analysis image-to-video leaderboard in October 2026.

What is Vidu multi-reference?

Multi-reference lets users upload several images of characters, objects or scenes, up to seven on the latest Q-series models, and keeps them consistent across the generated video.

Is Vidu good for anime-style video?

Yes. Vidu is widely used for anime-style content because of its character consistency.

Where is the Vidu promo code entered?

In the promo code box at checkout on.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Vidu AI

Vidu is an AI video generation platform developed by Shengshu Technology, a Beijing-based company founded in 2023 by researchers from Tsinghua University. Vidu turns text prompts and reference images into video, with multi-reference tools that keep characters and objects consistent across shots. Its models are available through the Vidu web platform and API. More information is available at.