Hyper3d Promo Code And Review: Worldgen Turns A Single Image Into An Editable 3D Scene

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hyper3D Rodin AI 3D model generator banner showing a grid of textured 3D assets generated from text and images."Hyper3D launched WorldGen in September 2026, extending its Rodin 3D generation from single objects to whole scenes built from one photograph, with each object generated as a separate, editable asset. This review covers WorldGen, the Rodin Gen-2.5 model behind it, and the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 75% off the first month of a Hyper3D subscription, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - AI 3D generation has mostly meant one object at a time: a chair, a character, a prop. Hyper3D, the 3D generative AI company behind the Rodin model, moved beyond that in September 2026 with WorldGen, a model that turns a single image into a full 3D scene made of separate objects that can each be moved, edited or replaced. For artists, studios and developers subscribing in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 75% off the first month of a Hyper3D subscription.

Active Hyper3D Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 75% off the first month of a Hyper3D subscription. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Hyper3D promo code right now?

The best Hyper3D promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 75% off the first month of a subscription and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Hyper3D Promo Code

Sign in at and open the pricing page.Select a subscription plan.Proceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box and enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the first-month discount before payment.

Hyper3D WorldGen: From One Photo to a Whole Scene

WorldGen starts with a single scene image. It identifies the main objects automatically, or users can draw boxes around the objects they want. It then estimates each object's position, scale and orientation in a shared 3D space, along with collision geometry, mass and friction, and works out how objects relate to each other: what rests on what, what supports what, and what hangs from what.

Objects meant for editing are generated by Rodin as separate meshes with complete geometry, including the parts hidden in the original photo. Backgrounds use 3D Gaussian splatting to keep visual detail. The result is a scene where a table, a lamp or a chair can be picked up and swapped without the rest of the room collapsing into one merged model.

WorldGen builds on CAST, a scene reconstruction method developed by the Hyper3D team that won a Best Paper Award at SIGGRAPH 2025. Scenes can be taken into Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine and PlayCanvas for materials, rigging and level design.

Where WorldGen Is Being Used

Hyper3D describes several early uses. Robotics teams turn photographs of real rooms into simulation environments for training, with WorldGen extending Hyper3D's NVIDIA Isaac Sim workflow from single assets to whole scenes. Filmmakers use editable scenes to plan camera angles and layouts, then use rendered views as references for AI video models. Interior designers and XR developers can explore a reconstructed space from any angle, including on headsets such as Apple Vision Pro.

Rodin Gen-2.5: The Model Underneath

Rodin Gen-2.5, released in May 2026, generates the individual assets. It introduced adaptive "think before generating" behaviour, where the model scales detail to the compute budget chosen, with five quality tiers from fast drafts to high-detail production assets. At the top end it can produce meshes of up to 10 million faces and native textures up to 12K. Exports include GLB, USDZ, FBX, OBJ and STL, and Rodin's BANG feature splits a model into separate parts for rigging or 3D printing.

Considerations Before Subscribing



The 75% discount applies to the first month, which makes it a good window to test WorldGen and Rodin on a real project.

Choose the quality tier by job: fast tiers for blocking out ideas, higher tiers for hero assets.

STL export suits 3D printing, while GLB and USDZ suit web and AR use. Teams building pipelines can use the API alongside the web app.

Hyper3D Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Hyper3D promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 75% off the first month of a Hyper3D subscription and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is Hyper3D WorldGen?

WorldGen is Hyper3D's world-generation model, launched in September 2026, which turns a single image into a 3D scene of separate, editable objects with estimated physical properties.

What is Rodin Gen-2.5?

Rodin Gen-2.5 is Hyper3D's 3D asset generation model, released in May 2026, with five quality tiers, meshes up to 10 million faces and textures up to 12K.

Can Hyper3D models be used in Blender and Unity?

Yes. Assets and scenes can be exported to Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine and PlayCanvas, with formats including GLB, FBX, OBJ, USDZ and STL.

Can Hyper3D models be 3D printed?

Yes. Rodin exports STL files, and BANG can split models into parts.

Is the 75% discount for every month?

No. SAVE2026 takes 75% off the first month of a Hyper3D subscription.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Hyper3D

Hyper3D is the 3D generative AI platform from Deemos Technology, a company founded in 2020 with roots in ShanghaiTech University's MARS lab. Its core products are Rodin, which generates 3D assets from text and images, and WorldGen, which builds editable 3D scenes from a single image. Hyper3D serves nearly ten million users across gaming, film, industrial design and robotics. More information is available at.