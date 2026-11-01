Helium 10 Promo Code And Black Friday 2026 Guide: The Tools Sellers Rely On In Cyber Week

MENAFN - GetNews)"Helium 10 logo for the Amazon, Walmart and TikTok Shop seller software suite used for product research, keyword tracking and listing optimisation."Black Friday falls on 27 November 2026 and Cyber Monday on 30 November, the busiest four days of the year for Amazon sellers. This guide covers the Helium 10 tools sellers lean on through Cyber Week, current plan pricing after the 2026 restructure, and the promo code available now. SAVE2026 takes 20% off Helium 10 plans, rising to as much as 30% during selected Helium 10 promotions, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Black Friday lands on 27 November 2026, with Cyber Monday following on 30 November. For Amazon sellers those four days carry the highest traffic of the year, and most of the work that decides how they go happens in November: keyword coverage, listing updates, pricing, advertising budgets and stock. Helium 10, the Amazon seller software suite used by more than two million sellers across Amazon, Walmart and TikTok Shop, has tools for each of those jobs. For sellers subscribing in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 20% off Helium 10 plans, and up to 30% during selected Helium 10 promotional periods.

Active Helium 10 Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 20% off Helium 10 plans, rising to up to 30% during selected Helium 10 promotions. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Helium 10 promo code right now?

The best Helium 10 promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 20% off paid plans, up to 30% during selected promotions, and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Helium 10 Promo Code

Go to and open the pricing page.Choose the Platinum or Diamond plan and create an account.Proceed to the checkout page.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box and enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and check the reduced total before entering payment details.

Helium 10 Plans and Pricing in November 2026

Helium 10 restructured its pricing in 2026. The entry-level Starter plan was retired for new subscribers, which makes Platinum the first paid tier. List pricing at the time of writing:



Free: $0, with limited access to core tools.

Platinum: $129 a month on monthly billing, or $99 a month billed annually.

Diamond: $359 a month on monthly billing, or $279 a month billed annually. Enterprise: custom pricing, from $1,499 a month.

Promo code SAVE2026 is entered at checkout on top of the plan selected, and the checkout page shows the final price before payment.

The Helium 10 Tools That Matter Before and During Cyber Week

The weeks before Thanksgiving are for preparation. Cerebro and Magnet surface the seasonal and gift-related search terms shoppers use in late November, and Listing Builder helps fold those terms into titles, bullets and backend keywords while there is still time for Amazon to index the changes. Sellers launching Black Friday deals use this window to check that the listings carrying those deals rank for the terms that matter.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday the job changes to monitoring. Keyword Tracker shows daily rank movement on priority terms, so a listing that slips during a competitor's lightning deal is spotted the same day. Advertising costs rise across the period, and Helium 10's advertising tools let sellers adjust bids and budgets by campaign as costs move. Alerts flag listing changes, hijackers and review activity, which matter more when traffic peaks.

Stock is the third pressure point. Inventory and profit tools in Helium 10 show sell-through against remaining units, which helps sellers decide whether to pull a deal back before stock runs out in early December.

Black Friday and the SAVE2026 Code

Helium 10 had not announced its Black Friday 2026 offer at the time of publication. In recent years the company has run a seasonal promotion from late November into early December. Promo code SAVE2026 is available now and remains valid through 31 December 2026, so sellers who need the tools for pre-Black Friday preparation can subscribe straight away. Promotions and codes do not always combine, and the checkout page confirms the price before payment.

Considerations Before Subscribing



Sellers new to Helium 10 can test the Free plan before choosing a paid tier.

Annual billing lowers the effective monthly price for sellers planning to use Helium 10 into 2027.

Platinum covers the research, listing and tracking tools most single-brand sellers use day to day, while Diamond suits sellers running larger catalogues or several brands. Subscribing in early November leaves time to refresh keywords and listings before Thanksgiving week.

Helium 10 Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Helium 10 promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 20% off Helium 10 plans, up to 30% during selected promotions, and is valid through 31 December 2026.

Is there a Helium 10 Black Friday 2026 deal?

Helium 10 had not announced its 2026 Black Friday offer at publication. SAVE2026 is available now and through 31 December 2026.

How much does Helium 10 cost in 2026?

Platinum costs $129 a month, or $99 a month billed annually. Diamond costs $359 a month, or $279 a month billed annually.

Is the Helium 10 Starter plan still available?

No. Helium 10 retired the Starter plan for new subscribers in 2026, so Platinum is now the entry paid plan.

Does Helium 10 work for Walmart and TikTok Shop sellers?

Yes. Helium 10 supports sellers on Amazon, Walmart and TikTok Shop.

Where is the Helium 10 promo code entered?

In the promo code box on the Helium 10 checkout page at, before payment.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is a software suite for e-commerce sellers, covering product research, keyword research, listing optimisation, advertising, inventory and profit analytics for Amazon, Walmart and TikTok Shop. The company was founded in 2015 and is part of Assembly, the commerce software group. Its tools are built to help sellers start, run and grow their online businesses with marketplace data. More information is available at.