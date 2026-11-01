Two Pages Curtains Promo Code And Review: TWOPAGES Motorised Roman Shades For Holiday Hosting

MENAFN - GetNews)"TWOPAGES Alvin motorised linen Roman shade lowered over a bedroom window, a custom cordless shade with remote control and smart home compatibility."TWOPAGES, the custom curtain brand also searched as Two Pages, makes cordless and motorised Roman shades to measure in linen, cotton, blackout and waterproof fabrics. This review looks at the Roman shade range ahead of the holiday hosting season and how to order in time, along with the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 22% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Window treatments are one of the quieter jobs on the list before guests arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Roman shades are a common choice for dining rooms, guest bedrooms and kitchens, where full-length drapery does not suit the window or the furniture beneath it. TWOPAGES, the custom window treatment brand also known as Two Pages Curtains, makes Roman shades to measure in linen, cotton, blackout and waterproof fabrics, with cordless and motorised versions. For shoppers ordering in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 22% off sitewide.

Active TWOPAGES Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 22% off sitewide, including Roman shades, drapery, natural woven shades and hardware. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best TWOPAGES promo code right now?

The best TWOPAGES (Two Pages) promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 22% off sitewide and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the TWOPAGES Promo Code

Add the chosen Roman shades, curtains or hardware to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 22% reduction before payment.

The TWOPAGES Roman Shade Range

TWOPAGES splits its Roman shades into two groups. The cordless range is raised and lowered by hand without exposed cords, which TWOPAGES labels for child safety. It includes the Liz Linen Roman Shade Cordless, made from the same linen family as the brand's best-known drapery, and the Kim Morrow print cotton Roman shades for rooms that suit pattern.

The motorised range adds a wireless remote. The Smart Motorized Plain Roman Shade Cordless lets one remote open, close or adjust several shades at once, and the Alvin Motorized Linen Roman Shade comes in light filtering, room darkening and blackout versions. The Alvin Motorized Waterproof Blackout Roman Shade is made for kitchens and bathrooms where moisture rules out ordinary fabric. TWOPAGES publishes installation and control videos for each, including a guide to connecting compatible motorised shades to Apple Home.

The brand states that its motorised Roman shade was included in the ASID 2025 Fall Design Product Guide and has been reviewed and recommended by House Beautiful.

Why Motorised Shades Suit Holiday Hosting

Rooms used for hosting are often in use from breakfast to late evening, and shades get raised and lowered far more often than usual. A remote that moves several shades together saves time in a dining room or open-plan space with three or four windows. Guest bedrooms benefit from blackout or room darkening linings, since visitors tend to sleep later in an unfamiliar room. Kitchens see heavier use through the season, which is where the waterproof blackout version earns its place.

Ordering in Time for the Holidays

Every TWOPAGES Roman shade is made to the measurements supplied, so ordering in November leaves room before guests arrive in late December. The brand ships within the US from warehouses in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and free shipping applies on orders above the threshold shown on the site. Fabric booklets can be ordered first to check colour and texture in the room's own light, and TWOPAGES provides measuring guidance for inside and outside mount shades.

Considerations Before Ordering



Decide between inside mount and outside mount before measuring, since the measurements differ. TWOPAGES' installation videos cover both.

Order fabric booklets to compare colours in daylight and lamplight.

Match the lining to the room: light filtering for living and dining rooms, room darkening or blackout for bedrooms.

For rooms with several windows, a multi-shade remote setup is the more practical motorised choice. Roman shades under 34 inches long come with three folds as standard. Special requests go through TWOPAGES support.

TWOPAGES Frequently Asked Questions

Is TWOPAGES the same as Two Pages Curtains?

Yes. The brand styles its name TWOPAGES and trades online at

Does the TWOPAGES promo code work on Roman shades?

Yes. SAVE2026 applies sitewide, including Roman shades, and takes 22% off. It is valid through 31 December 2026.

Are TWOPAGES motorised Roman shades cordless?

Yes. The motorised Roman shades are cordless and operated by remote control.

Do TWOPAGES Roman shades come in blackout?

Yes. The Alvin Motorized Linen Roman Shade comes in blackout, room darkening and light filtering versions, and there is a waterproof blackout version for kitchens and bathrooms.

Can TWOPAGES shades connect to a smart home system?

Compatible motorised models can. TWOPAGES publishes a guide to connecting them to Apple Home.

How can shoppers check colours before ordering?

TWOPAGES sells fabric booklets so colours can be compared at home before a custom order is placed.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About TWOPAGES

TWOPAGES is a custom window treatment company making made-to-measure curtains, drapes, Roman shades and natural woven shades, along with coordinating curtain hardware. The brand was founded in 2015 and marked its tenth anniversary in 2025. Its aim is to make ordering custom curtains as simple as ordering from a menu, with quality fabrics at accessible prices. More information is available at