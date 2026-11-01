Hailuo AI Promo Code And Review: What Hailuo 3.0 Adds And How The Plans Work In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hailuo AI video generator banner with an AI-generated portrait of a smiling photographer and the Hailuo AI logo."MiniMax released Hailuo 3.0, officially named MiniMax H3, on 31 July 2026, bringing native 2K video, synchronised audio and clips of up to 15 seconds to the Hailuo AI app. This review covers what changed from Hailuo 2.3, how Hailuo's plans and credits work, and the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 10% off Hailuo AI plans, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Hailuo AI, the video generator from Shanghai-based MiniMax, moved to its third-generation model this summer. Hailuo 3.0, released under the official name MiniMax H3 on 31 July 2026, generates native 2K video with synchronised audio from text or images, and it is available in the consumer Hailuo AI app as well as through the MiniMax API. For creators and marketers subscribing in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 10% off Hailuo AI plans.

Active Hailuo AI Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off Hailuo AI subscription plans. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Hailuo AI promo code right now?

The best Hailuo AI promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off Hailuo AI subscription plans and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Hailuo AI Promo Code

Sign in at and open the subscription page.Select the plan that fits the expected monthly output.Proceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box and enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 10% reduction before payment.

What Hailuo 3.0 (MiniMax H3) Adds

Hailuo 3.0 is the successor to Hailuo 2.3, and the changes are substantial.



Resolution: native 2K at 24fps, replacing the 768p and 1080p options of the 2.x models. Output is sized by aspect ratio, from 2560x1440 at 16:9 up to 2944x1248 at 21:9, with vertical 9:16 for social video.

Clip length: 5 to 15 seconds per generation.

Audio: synchronised sound generated in the same pass as the video, so dialogue, effects and ambience do not need a separate tool.

Omni-reference: text, images, video and audio can be combined in one prompt context to guide characters, objects and style. Editing: instruction-based edits to a clip that has already been generated.

Hailuo 2.3 and Hailuo 2.0 remain available for existing workflows and for work where 1080p is enough.

How Hailuo AI Plans and Credits Work

Hailuo AI runs on monthly subscription plans that include credits, with tiers running from Standard up to Max for heavy users. Paid plans start from $9.99 a month on the Hailuo site at the time of writing, and Hailuo regularly runs introductory pricing, so the subscription page shows the current rate before the code is applied. Every paid plan removes the watermark.

The pricing model now has two parts. Hailuo 3.0 is billed by the second of video generated, while Hailuo 2.3 and 2.0 are still priced in credits per clip. Credits are refunded automatically when a generation fails, and extra credits can be bought separately. New users receive three days of unlimited access as a welcome period, which is enough time to test prompts on Hailuo 3.0 before choosing a plan.

Who Hailuo 3.0 Suits

Short-form creators gain the most from vertical 9:16 output with sound included, since a finished clip can go straight to social channels. Marketers producing product demos and ad concepts can use omni-reference to keep a product consistent across shots. Filmmakers and agencies working on previsualisation can use the 21:9 format and 15-second clips to block out scenes before a shoot.

Considerations Before Subscribing



Use the three-day welcome period to test real prompts on Hailuo 3.0 before committing to a plan.

Hailuo 3.0 is billed per second, so longer clips use more of a plan's allowance. Planning clip length in advance keeps usage predictable.

Hailuo 2.3 remains a practical option for drafts and high-volume 1080p work. Higher tiers suit teams producing video every day; Standard covers occasional use.

Hailuo AI Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Hailuo AI promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 10% off Hailuo AI subscription plans and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is Hailuo 3.0?

Hailuo 3.0 is MiniMax's third-generation video model, officially named MiniMax H3 and released on 31 July 2026. It produces native 2K video with synchronised audio.

Is Hailuo 3.0 the same as MiniMax H3?

Yes. H3 is the official name, and Hailuo 3.0 is how the model is labelled in the app and in search.

How long can Hailuo 3.0 videos be?

Each generation produces a clip of 5 to 15 seconds.

Is Hailuo AI free?

New users get three days of unlimited access and a starting credit grant. Ongoing, watermark-free use requires a paid plan.

Does SAVE2026 work on every Hailuo plan?

SAVE2026 applies to Hailuo AI subscription plans at checkout on.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Hailuo AI

Hailuo AI is the AI video generation platform from MiniMax, a Shanghai-based artificial intelligence company founded in 2021. The platform turns text prompts and images into short videos, and its flagship model, Hailuo 3.0 (MiniMax H3), produces native 2K video with synchronised audio. MiniMax develops foundation models across text, speech, video and music. More information is available at.