MENAFN - GetNews)"Merach UltraTread smart treadmill with a large touchscreen display and incline running deck for home cardio training."Merach, the home fitness brand behind the UltraTread treadmill and UltraWalk walking pad shown at CES 2026, has built its 2026 range around joint protection and compact storage. This review covers the treadmill, walking pad and rowing lines for training indoors through the winter, along with the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 8% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Shorter days and colder mornings move a lot of training indoors from November onwards, and the gap between New Year plans and the first January workout is usually decided by what is already set up at home. Merach, a home fitness brand serving more than 10 million households, makes treadmills, walking pads, rowing machines, exercise bikes and ellipticals, and its 2026 range has focused on two problems: protecting joints and fitting into smaller rooms. For shoppers buying in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 8% off sitewide at the official Merach store.

Active Merach Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 8% off sitewide at merachfit. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Merach promo code right now?

The best Merach promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 8% off sitewide at merachfit and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Merach Promo Code

Add the chosen treadmill, walking pad, rower or accessory to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 8% reduction before payment.

The Merach UltraTread Series

Merach introduced the UltraTread at CES 2026 as its flagship treadmill, built around two ideas. The first is joint protection: Merach's KneeGuard system is designed to reduce impact on the knees. The second is coaching: the UltraTread uses a large language model to power its AI coaching.

Other headline specifications include a 21.5-inch display, incline from 0 to 12%, support for users up to 400 lbs, Apple Watch connectivity and compatibility with the MERIT, Zwift and Kinomap fitness apps. At launch Merach listed the series from $1,199.99 to $1,999.99 depending on motor size and display options.

The UltraWalk W60 Walking Pad

The UltraWalk W60 is built for buyers who mainly walk. Merach describes it as a walking pad with treadmill-grade engineering, and it is built to sit under a standing desk during the working day and slide away afterwards. At launch it was listed from $299.99 for the manual incline version and $329.99 for auto-incline.

Rowing Machines

Rowing remains one of Merach's strongest categories. The magnetic rowers offer 16 levels of quiet resistance, dual slide rails and app connectivity, with weight capacity up to 350 lbs on popular models. In May 2026 Merach added the NovaRow R50 Pro, an air rower aimed at users who want resistance that rises with effort.

Built for Smaller Spaces

In September 2026 Merach set out its approach to apartments and smaller homes, with folding designs and storage features that the brand says cut each product's storage footprint by more than 50%. For a spare room or living room that has to go back to normal after a workout, that is often the deciding factor.

Considerations Before Buying



Measure the space in use and folded. Treadmills need clearance behind the deck as well as floor area.

Match the machine to the goal: walking pads suit steady walking and desk use, treadmills suit running and incline training, and rowers give full-body work in a small footprint.

Check the user weight capacity and belt or rail length for each model against the people who will use it.

Riders already on Zwift or Kinomap should check app compatibility for the specific model. Warranty terms vary by product, so confirm the cover on the product page before ordering.

Merach Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Merach promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 8% off sitewide at merachfit and is valid through 31 December 2026.

Is Merach a good fitness brand?

Merach reports serving more than 10 million households and has repeatedly ranked first in rowing machine, elliptical and exercise bike categories, according to the company.

What is the Merach UltraTread?

The UltraTread is Merach's flagship treadmill series, introduced at CES 2026, with KneeGuard joint protection, AI coaching, a 21.5-inch display and incline up to 12%.

What is the difference between a walking pad and a treadmill?

A walking pad is a low, compact deck built mainly for walking, often under a desk. A treadmill has a longer, more powerful deck with handrails and incline for running.

Does Merach work with Zwift?

The UltraTread series is compatible with MERIT, Zwift and Kinomap.

Is merachfit the official Merach store?

Yes. is Merach's official online store and the place to apply SAVE2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Merach

Merach is a home fitness equipment brand making treadmills, walking pads, rowing machines, exercise bikes, ellipticals and strength accessories, with app-connected training through the Merach app. The company was established under founder and CEO Robert Luo and reports serving more than 10 million households worldwide. Its mission is to make the benefits of home fitness accessible to more people and to support training routines that last. More information is available at