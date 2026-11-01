MENAFN - GetNews)"Wolfbox three-channel dash cam with front, cabin and rear cameras, touchscreen display and Wi-Fi app connectivity."Wolfbox marked its seventh anniversary in October 2026 with two new dash cams: the K9 Pro, a compact three-channel camera for everyday driving, and FlexPilot, a four-channel mirror system for off-road vehicles, trailers and RVs. This review covers both, where they sit in the Wolfbox range, and which model suits which driver. SAVE2026 takes 10% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Wolfbox, the dash cam and automotive electronics brand known for its mirror dash cams, turned seven in October 2026 and marked it with two launches. The K9 Pro is a compact three-channel dash cam recording the road ahead, the cabin and the rear, and FlexPilot is a customisable four-channel mirror dash cam for off-road vehicles, trailers and RVs. With dash cams a popular gift for drivers, November is when many buyers compare models. For shoppers buying in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 10% off sitewide at the official Wolfbox store.

Active Wolfbox Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off sitewide at wolfbox. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Wolfbox promo code right now?

The best Wolfbox promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off sitewide at wolfbox and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Wolfbox Promo Code

Add the chosen dash cam or accessory to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 10% reduction before payment.

Wolfbox K9 Pro: Three Channels in a Compact Body

The K9 Pro records from three cameras at once: front, cabin and rear. Wolfbox built it around everyday urban driving, with three features doing most of the work.



Night recording: full-colour footage after dark.

PlateCapture: licence plate visibility at up to 10 metres at night, which is often the detail that matters in an insurance claim. Clear sound recording: improved in-cabin audio, useful for rideshare and family trips.

The K9 Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6, with transfer speeds of up to 60MB/s for moving footage to a phone, and two parking monitoring modes: impact-triggered recording through the G-sensor, and time-lapse. It is rated to operate from -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F), which covers winter mornings and summer car parks. Pre-orders opened in October 2026, and shipping dates are shown on the product page.

Wolfbox FlexPilot: Four Channels for Trucks, Trailers and RVs

FlexPilot is a four-channel mirror dash cam that can be configured around the vehicle. It is aimed at drivers whose rear view is blocked or extended: off-road builds, vehicles towing trailers, and RVs. Wolfbox launched FlexPilot through a Kickstarter campaign alongside its anniversary celebrations.

Where the New Models Fit in the Wolfbox Range



G900 Pro: the flagship mirror dash cam, with 4K front and 2.5K rear recording on a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, a 12-inch IPS touchscreen, GPS, 5.8GHz Wi-Fi and a 30-month warranty.

G900 TriPro: a three-channel mirror dash cam in cabin and bumper camera versions.

G850 Pro: a mirror dash cam with lane departure, forward collision and blind spot alerts.

G840S: the most affordable way into 4K mirror recording. i07: a compact three-channel dash cam recording 2.5K front with 1080p cabin and rear.

Choosing a Dash Cam as a Gift

The right Wolfbox depends on the vehicle and how it is used. Rideshare and delivery drivers benefit most from a cabin camera, which points to the K9 Pro or i07. Drivers of trucks, SUVs and off-road vehicles, where the rear window view is often limited, tend to prefer a mirror dash cam such as the G900 Pro, with FlexPilot for trailers and RVs. Cars parked on the street overnight are better served by a model with parking modes and a hardwire kit.

Considerations Before Buying



Use a high-endurance microSD card, since dash cams write footage continuously.

Parking modes need constant power, so a hardwire kit is the usual companion purchase.

For mirror dash cams, check the mount options for the vehicle before ordering. For pre-order models, confirm the expected shipping date on the product page if the dash cam is a Christmas gift.

Wolfbox Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Wolfbox promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 10% off sitewide at wolfbox and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the Wolfbox K9 Pro?

The K9 Pro is a compact three-channel dash cam recording front, cabin and rear, with full-colour night recording, PlateCapture licence plate visibility up to 10 metres, Wi-Fi 6 and two parking modes. Pre-orders opened in October 2026.

What is Wolfbox FlexPilot?

FlexPilot is a customisable four-channel mirror dash cam designed for off-road vehicles, trailers and RVs, launched through Kickstarter in October 2026.

Which Wolfbox dash cam is best for rideshare drivers?

A model with a cabin camera, such as the K9 Pro or i07, records passengers as well as the road.

What is the best Wolfbox mirror dash cam?

The G900 Pro is Wolfbox's flagship mirror dash cam, with 4K front recording, a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor and a 12-inch touchscreen.

Is wolfbox the official Wolfbox store?

Yes. is the official store and the place to apply SAVE2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Wolfbox

Wolfbox is an automotive electronics brand known for mirror dash cams and multi-channel dash cams, alongside car tools including jump starters, tyre inflators and air dusters. The brand was founded in 2019 and celebrated its seventh anniversary in October 2026. It designs products for everyday drivers and the off-road community, with a focus on visibility and recording quality. More information is available at